Best Local Book Store: Toadstool Bookshop

When Willard Williams opened the first Toadstool Bookshop in Peterborough, he had no way of seeing the industry’s writing on the wall — or knowing the story of his businesses would still be fully written 47 years later.
With family support, Williams opened the first bookshop in 1972 at 19 years old. It was a year after the mega-chain, Border’s Books, had opened its first store in Ann Arbor, Michigan. A café was added, which continues to be bustling with customers.
By 1983, he’d opened his second store in the then-newly renovated Colony Mill Marketplace; and six years later, his third location in Milford.
By 2011, Border’s had closed all 659 stores nationwide — including the store in Keene. The Colony Mill Marketplace went into decline and Toadstool moved out, along with all other retail businesses in the space, and into its current location on Emerald Street, one business away from the corner of Main Street.
Amazon and e-books became part of the book-buying landscape, but Toadstool continues to stand strong in Keene, a reflection of what’s happening across the country. Local bookstores nationwide have been thriving over the past decade: The American Booksellers Association reported last month that there were 2,470 stores in 2018 — up from 1,651 in 2009.
“We got support from local people,” said Williams of the Keene store’s move after more than three decades in the same location. “So, we have been able to continue to do well.”
In fact, Williams’s initial desire was for the Keene store to be part of downtown.
“We have a large space and our own parking,” he said.
The addition of The Farm Café within the book store has also added clientele. Those are only the small advantages of a physical bookstore like the Toadstool Bookshop.
“It’s all about the physical book,” said Williams. “We see a lot of people who prefer having a real book in their hands rather than looking at a screen in their spare time. They’d rather have a look at a book and thumb through its pages. They want to see the type of paper it’s printed on and the illustrations.”
Book publishers have responded to these desires from buyers in choosing different typeface and book binding design. Not to mention, it’s much more appealing to give a physical book as a gift.
Don’t get him wrong, said Willard, e-books are still a part of his business, but they continue to be a small part — only 20 percent.
Of course, there’s no substitute for being able to walk into a book store and make a purchase to take home — no shipping required.
Another advantage over online retailers is the inviting atmosphere for browsing that Willard has created at all three stores.
“Customers who walk in the bookstore can see hundreds of books just on our counters,” said Williams. “People often tell me they find books here they never knew existed.”
The aim is for each Toadstool’s large inventory to be tailor-made to the community. The stores also do special orders, most of which ship in two days.
“It matches their interests,” said Williams. “Being local people ourselves, we pay close attention to what people are interested in and ask for and where their interests are heading.”
That welcoming hang-out environment is further supported by regular events the store hosts when authors will come and do readings or sign copies of their books — something else you can’t get online.
By shopping at Toadstool, there’s also the feel-good aspect of supporting your local store and its employees — all 30 of whom are knowledgeable because they are all avid readers themselves and have worked there for years.
“We look for diverse reading interests (when hiring),” said Williams. “We encourage employees to read by offering advance copies. It helps us recommend books because we learn what people like.”