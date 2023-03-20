outlined in the collective bargaining agreement between the Chesterfield School District and the support staff. The multiyear contract includes aides, the administrative assistant, the receptionist, custodians and kitchen staff.

By a ballot vote of 44-5, voters on Saturday approved $43,946 for support staff pay raises for the current fiscal year, $24,543 for fiscal year 2024, $22,796 for 2025 and $24,347 for 2026.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.