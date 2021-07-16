Cheshire Health Foundation installs lactation pods at Keene hospital

Cheshire Health Foundation has purchased and installed two new lactation pods at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Cheshire Medical Center employees participated in an internal fundraising campaign for the pods, as well as Keene Rotary and Keene Elm City Rotary.
“We want to thank all of the Cheshire employees and the two Keene Rotary Clubs who gave gifts toward the lactation pods,” said Sandie Phipps, vice president of Philanthropy and Community Relations. “Having this support is incredibly meaningful because it directly and positively impacts the health of nursing mothers and their babies.”
The lactation pods provide quiet, private spaces where breastfeeding mothers on the medical center’s staff can take care of their lactation needs while working.
“In considering Cheshire’s request to make a donation to this project we were pleased to be in a position to fund one complete pod,” said Chris Wilder, president of Rotary Club of Keene. “Our focus is on children and youth, and giving these moms this privacy seems to be giving their babies a good start, something that fits firmly in our mission.”
The Cheshire Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization established to support Cheshire Medical Center financially by engaging the community in activities that advance the medical center’s health and wellness mission.
For more information, visit CheshireHealthFoundation.org or call 354-6800.