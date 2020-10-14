Incumbent N.H. Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey; incumbent N.H. Rep. Douglas Ley, D-Jaffrey; Rita Mattson, a Dublin Republican; and Leo Plante, a Dublin Republican, are running for two two-year seats in Cheshire County House District 9. The district covers Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury. Ames, Ley, Mattson and Plante answered candidate questionnaires.
Cheshire County House District 9 into
- Anika CLARK
-
- Updated
Anika CLARK
