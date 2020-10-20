Incumbent N.H. Rep. Barry Faulkner, D-Swanzey; incumbent N.H. Rep. Jennie Gomarlo, D-Swanzey; Sly Karasinski, a Swanzey Republican; and Stephen K. Malone, also a Swanzey Republican, are running for two two-year seats in Cheshire County House District 12. The district covers Richmond and Swanzey. Faulkner, Gomarlo and Karasinski answered candidate questionnaires.
