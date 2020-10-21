Gene Andersen, a Rindge Democrat; incumbent N.H. Rep. John B. Hunt, R-Rindge; Patricia A. Martin, a Rindge Democrat; and Jim Qualey, a Rindge Republican, are running for two two-year seats in Cheshire County House District 11. The district covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge. Andersen and Martin answered candidate questionnaires by the stated deadline.
Cheshire County House District 11 intro
Anika CLARK
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Bicyclist injured in collision with dump truck in Keene
- Police release name of Rochester man seriously hurt in Keene crash
- Keene Ice 'blindsided' by state order to close ice rinks
- Police: Keene State student reports assault
- At Keene rally, Trump supporters enthusiastic and optimistic about re-election
- Three Keene State student-athletes test positive for COVID-19
- Brewbakers opens in new location on Emerald Street
- 6 N.H. counties on Vermont COVID-19 restricted list
- COVID-19 case reported at Gilsum STEAM Academy
- State reports another death related to COVID-19, and 57 more cases
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
No subscription necessary