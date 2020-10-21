Gene Andersen, a Rindge Democrat; incumbent N.H. Rep. John B. Hunt, R-Rindge; Patricia A. Martin, a Rindge Democrat; and Jim Qualey, a Rindge Republican, are running for two two-year seats in Cheshire County House District 11. The district covers Fitzwilliam and Rindge. Andersen and Martin answered candidate questionnaires by the stated deadline.