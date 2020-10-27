Incumbent N.H. Rep. Michael D. Abbott, D-Hinsdale; Whitney R. Aldrich, a Walpole Republican; Peter Benik, a Walpole Republican; incumbent Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland; Kate Day, a Spofford Republican; incumbent Rep. Cathryn A. Harvey, D-Spofford; Richard Merkt, a Westmoreland Republican; and incumbent Rep. Lucy McVitty Weber, D-Walpole, are running for four two-year seats in Cheshire County House District 1. The district covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland. Abbott, Berch, Merkt and Weber’s answers to candidate questionnaires were published previously. Harvey’s were submitted by the deadline but were not initially received by The Sentinel because they were sent to the incorrect email address. Her answers appear below.