Incumbent N.H. Rep. Michael D. Abbott, D-Hinsdale; Whitney R. Aldrich, a Walpole Republican; Peter Benik, a Walpole Republican; incumbent Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland; Kate Day, a Spofford Republican; incumbent Rep. Cathryn A. Harvey, D-Spofford; Richard Merkt, a Westmoreland Republican; and incumbent Rep. Lucy McVitty Weber, D-Walpole, are running for four two-year seats in Cheshire County House District 1. The district covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland. Abbott, Berch, Merkt and Weber answered candidate questionnaires.