Chelsea Szalanski has wanted to help kids since she was one herself.
“Since I was two, I always told my mom that I was gonna be a foster mom,” she says. “Not sure why. But I was like, ‘I’m gonna do foster care!’”
Now 27, Szalanski has channeled that passion into her career. As director of youth services for the town of Hillsborough, the Jaffrey resident runs a youth center, operates a juvenile court diversion program, and otherwise works to improve the lives of area children.
“I think I’ve really created this reputation with others — that if it has to do with kids and family, Chelsea’s probably there,” she says.
A Rindge native, Szalanski studied juvenile justice and youth advocacy at Wheelock College in Boston. Through jobs and internships, she worked at two residential detention centers for girls in Massachusetts, juvenile probation in Keene, the Jaffrey prosecutor’s office, and Monadnock Family Services before taking on her current role.
She also earned a master’s degree in nonprofit management at Northeastern University and is a certified victim advocate who works with the Hillsborough Police Department to support survivors of domestic violence and child sexual abuse.
Szalanski knew she wanted to serve youth, but didn’t see herself in a narrowly defined role; rather, she wanted flexibility and the freedom to create programs she felt could help. She also wanted longer-term relationships with the people she served, not just stabilizing someone in a crisis and moving on.
She’s found that in her Hillsborough position, which allows her to support youth in various ways while collaborating with schools, law enforcement and nonprofits.
“I like to think about this department as ‘the gray area,’” she says. Schools, police departments and courts all have their ways of operating, and don’t always talk to each other, she explains. Youth services can serve as “the gray area that fills in all the connections and connects everybody.”
For example, a teenager could be fine on Friday, but return to school Monday and act out — and administrators wouldn’t necessarily know that something traumatic had happened at home or the kid’s parents had been arrested.
Szalanski says her role “gives me the ability to go, ‘Hey, just a heads up, this kid had a rough weekend. What can we do to provide them prevention or intervention or support?’ Instead of, you know, ‘Here’s your lunch detention on top of it.’”
Youth Services can function “almost like the operator for human services,” she notes — an initial point of contact that can connect kids with resources to help them address mental health, drug use or other issues.
On a recent Friday, Szalanski walked through the two-story building in central Hillsborough that houses the youth center, dubbed Project Genesis. Downstairs, red and pink streamers swooped from the ceiling for a Valentine’s Day celebration. The upstairs includes a game room with foosball and skeeball, a “chill-out room” for doing homework or taking a break, a well-stocked kitchen and a dining area.
“It’s very much run like a house, like a household,” she says. “So kids come in, and it’s, ‘Here’s your snack, we’re gonna do your homework.’”
Szalanski says she revamped the youth center when she stepped into her job in August 2018, rethinking the programming and pulling in younger volunteers and interns. It’s open four afternoons a week to middle- and high-school-aged kids from Hillsborough and a couple of nearby towns. Staff and volunteers teach the teenagers basic life skills, such as budgeting and applying for jobs, as well as household chores, she says. Preparing dinner and cleaning up after is a joint effort.
“We’re not just doing casseroles,” she notes. “The other day, we were cooking tikka masala.”
Project Genesis also plays a role in supporting teens’ mental health, with wellness checks and suicide prevention work, Szalanski says. “Humans have so many different challenges, and there isn’t just one service that they need.”
Also, under the umbrella of Youth Services, Szalanski runs the juvenile court diversion program for 15 towns under the jurisdictions of the Jaffrey and Hillsborough district courts.
When minors are accused of offending, diversion offers an alternative to the standard juvenile justice system. Individually tailored programs — including education, community service and regular check-ins with a trained volunteer or staff person — help teens take responsibility and correct their behavior.
“What’s nice about diversion is it gives us the flexibility to meet the kids or the youth where they’re at,” Szalanski says. More than in a courtroom, she adds, there’s space to talk about everything going on in a kid’s life. It’s also a chance to catch warning signs and refer someone to mental-health resources, drug treatment or other services.
As Szalanski spoke in the kitchen, Hannah Whitney, an intern from New England College in Henniker, walked in with a couple of small objects.
“Oh, more vapes!” Szalanski said, and quickly explained: “We’re doing a vape prevention project, so we needed to bring in some vapes so I can teach parents and teachers what they look like.”
Richard Carpenter, Jaffrey’s police prosecutor, says the town has had juvenile diversion on and off for decades. But Szalanski has created a robust program and offers additional services to kids as she identifies their needs, he says.
“Anything for kids, she’s ready, willing and able to do,” Carpenter says.
A key part of Szalanski’s role is collaborating with the various nonprofit agencies and government entities that dot the region.
“That’s what I love about this community,” she says. “There’s so many small organizations that are trying and have these great missions.”
Part of her job is knowing those agencies and referring people to the right ones.
That networking has unexpected returns. For example, the English Lab flopped over in a sunny spot of carpet outside her office.
“I got Olive because someone heard that I got this job and was like, ‘Oh, you work with kids. Hey, do you want this dog?’” she says.
Olive, a certified therapy dog, now hangs out with kids at Project Genesis and joins Szalanski on visits to schools.
Like any professional dealing with tough situations and trauma, Szalanski has learned ways to avoid burnout. Being self-aware and knowing when to take a day off is part of it, she says, as is recognizing that you can’t single-handedly “save” someone.
But it’s also gratifying to serve the place where she grew up, where she knows everyone — from first responders to the teachers at Conant High School, her alma mater.
“It’s easy to avoid getting burnt out when you have that personal connection, to the towns and to the people,” she says.
Paul Cuno-Booth is a staff writer with the Keene Sentinel.