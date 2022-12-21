Federal health officials recently authorized the latest COVID-19 booster for the youngest kids. Here’s a rundown:
Who can now get a COVID-19 booster?
The week of Dec. 5, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended their recommendations for the latest COVID-19 booster to include children ages 6 months through 5 years.
Parents and caregivers can get their children immunized with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
Is it safe to get my child vaccinated against COVID-19?
Yes. COVID-19 vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in the nation’s history, according to the CDC. The federal agency noted that a vast majority of children in this age group — 95 percent — have not received any COVID-19 vaccine doses, but should to best protect themselves against the viral disease.
What are COVID-19 booster side effects that may be seen in infants and young children?
Your child might notice pain at the injection site (leg or arm) and could feel more tired than usual, according to the CDC. Swollen lymph nodes, irritability, headache or drowsiness are also possible. These side effects are usually temporary and often clear up within 48 hours.
Where can this age group get a COVID-19 booster?
Booster doses for this age group are not yet available in the Monadnock Region, according to a quick search on vaccines.nh.gov.
Both area hospitals — Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough — are not currently offering the booster to those under 5.
Cheshire Medical Center is waiting for a shipment of the booster doses to arrive, with plans to offer it in the coming months to established patients, according to spokeswoman Heather Atwell.
She noted that the expanded vaccine recommendations vary, according to the type of primary series the child has received. Parents or guardians of established patients can call the hospital’s pediatrics department at 354-6666 for the latest update on the booster availability or if they have questions on their child’s vaccine eligibility.
Alycia McDuff, spokeswoman for Monadnock Community Hospital, said the pediatric office is undergoing renovations, making it difficult to offer booster doses at this time.
But, aside from the hospitals, appointments for the booster — and other COVID-19 shots — can be made at vaccines.nh.gov, by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1, or by directly contacting your pharmacy.
Questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, or anything else related to the viral disease, can be answered at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.