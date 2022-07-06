Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, stripping people with uteruses of the constitutional right to an abortion.
So-called trigger laws — bans that anti-abortion lawmakers had ready for this moment — went into effect in some states immediately, while other states have laws that will ban abortion in the coming weeks.
But for now in New Hampshire, there are still options, with state law allowing abortions up to 24 weeks into a pregnancy.
The following providers are available to in-state residents, and a majority also allow people from out-of-state. Most insurances are accepted. For those who are under- or uninsured, these facilities will work with you to still get care.
Keene Health Center, local chapter of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
8 Middle St., Keene
603-352-6898
To book a telehealth appointment: 1-866-476-1321 or at plannedparenthood.org/get-care
The Keene Health Center only offers medication abortions, also known as abortion pills, according to Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Kayla Montgomery.
The pills used to terminate a pregnancy — mifepristone and misoprostol — are approved by the Food and Drug Administration for use in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy and are frequently prescribed online and mailed to patients.
Planned Parenthood also has a location in Manchester, which offers medication and in-clinic abortions, as well as in Derry and Exeter, which offer neither.
For a full list of services beyond abortion care, visit Planned Parenthood’s website.
Equality Health Center
38 South Main St., Concord
603-255-2739
Executive Director Dalia Vidunas said the center offers medication and surgical abortions. Surgical abortions are provided up to 15.6 weeks into a pregnancy, its website notes. Pregnancy tests, as well as options and birth control counseling, are also available free of charge.
A full list of services can be found on the center’s website, equalityhc.org.
Lovering Health Center
559 Portsmouth Ave., Greenland
603-436-7588
Lovering Health Center also provides medication and surgical abortions, according to lead educator Emma Simpson-Tucker. The latter are available up to 14 weeks and six days of pregnancy, she noted.
The center does not offer telehealth abortion services.
All of Lovering’s services can be found on its website, joangloveringhealthcenter.org.
If you’re struggling mentally following this decision, you’re not alone.
As Nikole Hannah-Jones put it on Twitter, “We knew it was coming and yet it still took my breath away.”
As a woman, the horror of this past week cut deep. I have so much fear, hurt, anger. Ending legal abortion does not mean ending abortion. People have always found ways to terminate pregnancies, and many have died because they were unsafe.
The availability — for now — of medication abortions will hopefully offset that outcome. But, as we’ve learned the hard way this past week, there’s no guarantee.
My inbox is open if you want to talk, whether it be on or off the record.
