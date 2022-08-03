By now, most of us have probably heard of monkeypox.
Though it’s not a new virus, it has been making headlines for the past few months, as cases continue to increase internationally. In late July, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak as a global emergency.
In New Hampshire, there are only seven confirmed cases as of last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Surrounding states are seeing much higher numbers, with 113 in Massachusetts and more than 1,000 in New York.
As all of this unfolds, I can’t help but feel a bit of deja vu to early 2020, when COVID-19 began to dominate our lives. Will monkeypox be the next pandemic?
I spoke about this last week with Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He reassured me that — though the outbreak shouldn’t be dismissed — it’s unlikely it’ll reach a pandemic level.
“The spread is way different than how COVID-19 spreads … It is not a predominately respiratory virus,” he said. “Even though that is one of the ways it spreads, it’s not the only way it does. It’s really hard to transmit it from one person to the other, unless you meet certain criteria.”
Monkeypox is most similar to smallpox, which was eradicated through global vaccination efforts in 1980. The two viruses are from the orthopoxvirus family, and are not related to chickenpox.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. A rash can also be present, resembling pimples and pus-filled blisters, according to the CDC. The rash can develop all over the human body, including face, feet, hands, genitals and inside the mouth.
Monkeypox is rarely fatal, with the CDC reporting that more than 99 percent of patients can expect to survive.
The risk of contracting monkeypox in the United States is “believed to be low,” according to the CDC. But, anyone who comes into close contact with someone carrying the disease is at risk of infection.
Monkeypox spreads in different ways. The current outbreak, the CDC says, is transmitting from person-to-person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluids. You can also become infected during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
Touching items like clothing or linens that were previously touched by the infectious rash is another way you could contract the disease.
Unlike COVID-19, Khole said you cannot spread monkeypox unless you are showing symptoms.
So, unless you are coming into direct contact with someone who has monkeypox lesions, he said your current risk of becoming infected is pretty low. That risk level could change as the outbreak goes on, he noted.
“For the most part, the problem associated with this illness is you are in isolation for a long period of time and you have all of these lesions, which at times can be painful,” Khole said.
If you do develop any symptoms or believe you were exposed to the virus, the CDC says the first step is to isolate yourself. Then, reach out to a health care provider who will determine whether you should be tested. Those who have monkeypox need to stay isolated until the lesions scab over and fall off, which usually takes about two to four weeks.
The CDC notes that, because monkeypox and smallpox viruses are genetically similar, vaccines developed to protect against smallpox work to protect against monkeypox.
These vaccines are in limited supply, so the federal agency only recommends those at high risk to seek one out, such as health care workers or those who’ve had a recent exposure. If you think you may be eligible for vaccination, contact your healthcare provider.
