The term dysphoria is generally used to describe a feeling of discomfort, distress or unease. For transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, some may experience gender dysphoria — psychological distress that results from someone feeling a disconnect between their sex assigned at birth and their gender identity, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Gender dysphoria wasn’t seen in the manual of mental health disorders until 2013. Before then, the medical community thought all trans people experienced dysphoria, and that being trans was a mental health condition itself. Now, in the latest edition, the term has changed to gender incongruence. The medical community shifted its emphasis from trying to fix this condition to the treatment of the distress that comes from this dissociation.

James Rinker is the digital community engagement journalist for The Sentinel, and writes a monthly column on transgender health in the region for The Check-Up, a weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday by signing up at sentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup.

As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff in January.

