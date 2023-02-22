James Rinker wipes the steam from his bathroom mirror after getting out of the shower and peers at his reflection through the streaks on the mirror. For James, that first look in the mirror post-shower is a moment of gender dysphoria, a disconnect between how he feels about his gender and what he sees in the mirror.
“I like the idea of having a routine to go with my T gel in the morning, because I am respecting and taking care of my body,” shared James Rinker while applying skincare products during his morning routine. Rinker’s feelings of dysphoria after a shower are countered by the application of his daily topical testosterone gel, which he says is an affirmation of his gender identity.
James Rinker wipes the steam from his bathroom mirror after getting out of the shower and peers at his reflection through the streaks on the mirror. For James, that first look in the mirror post-shower is a moment of gender dysphoria, a disconnect between how he feels about his gender and what he sees in the mirror.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
“I like the idea of having a routine to go with my T gel in the morning, because I am respecting and taking care of my body,” shared James Rinker while applying skincare products during his morning routine. Rinker’s feelings of dysphoria after a shower are countered by the application of his daily topical testosterone gel, which he says is an affirmation of his gender identity.
The term dysphoria is generally used to describe a feeling of discomfort, distress or unease. For transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, some may experience gender dysphoria — psychological distress that results from someone feeling a disconnect between their sex assigned at birth and their gender identity, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
Gender dysphoria wasn’t seen in the manual of mental health disorders until 2013. Before then, the medical community thought all trans people experienced dysphoria, and that being trans was a mental health condition itself. Now, in the latest edition, the term has changed to gender incongruence. The medical community shifted its emphasis from trying to fix this condition to the treatment of the distress that comes from this dissociation.
I spoke with Dr. Paul Cody, the behavioral health specialist at the Equality Health Center (EHC) in Concord, about his experience treating clients with gender dysphoria. He’s spent the last six years at EHC but has been a gender specialist and specialist in issues of sexual identity for more than 30 years.
About half of his current caseload identifies under the trans umbrella — including gender identities such as nonbinary and gender non-conforming — and ranges in age and stages of their transition.
“Too often this culture, this society, focuses on ‘the surgery’ when it comes to transitioning,” said Cody. “When I’m talking to clients who experience this incongruence, I’m asking about how they experience their gender identity, and what challenges or difficulties they’re facing in reaching their own goals towards affirming it.”
Not every trans person will experience gender dysphoria. And for those that do, it manifests in different ways, depending on the person. Some people will change their name and the way they dress, but that doesn’t mean they will also look into a medical transition.
“It’s hard to imagine yourself as something you don’t see,” said Cody. “So sometimes I’m preparing people for what they will encounter through their transition.”
At the beginning of my transition, I knew what dysphoria was. However, I felt lost as to why it seemed like it was hitting me harder than my other trans and gender-nonconforming friends. For me, this disconnect between the sex I was assigned at birth and my gender identity manifests in my mind constantly. It’s similar to how some people will have chronic pain as a symptom of a medical condition. In this case, I have worsened symptoms of anxiety and depression due to gender dysphoria.
I first started hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in December of 2021. After three months on testosterone, I was speaking to my therapist at the time about how I was still feeling quite depressed and anxious about my gender expression, despite now having access to the care I knew was going to affirm my identity.
My therapist said that it might’ve been related to other stressors in my life, like starting my job at The Sentinel or the other recent transition from college to working full time.
It wasn’t until I started seeing my endocrinologist — a doctor specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of health conditions related to the body’s hormones — that I got an official mental health diagnosis of gender dysphoria.
Some days it’ll feel like a dull hum, where my chest just feels a bit too tight. I can still go into the office for work, but it’s a bit harder to get things done. I’ll be feeling on edge or anxious for most of the day. Other times, I’ll fall into a state of intense emotional distress. In times like these, I most likely will have to either work remotely or take the day off entirely to recover.
According to mental health professionals, effective treatment for gender dysphoria can be working to cope with, and sometimes eliminate, where these feelings of anxiety and depression come from. Some people find themselves “cured” after taking additional steps toward affirming their identity through various social, legal and/or surgical means. Others will live with these feelings their entire lives.
My experience has been working to combat the times when I feel particularly dysphoric, or preventing those episodes of intense distress, with things or experiences that bring gender euphoria. The term euphoria is used to describe intense feelings of well-being and happiness. For trans individuals, gender euphoria happens when there are experiences that affirm their gender identity and thus cause these feelings of joy and comfort in their own skin.
While I find myself quite anxious whenever I see myself in the mirror after stepping out of the shower each morning, I follow this up with my daily application of a topical testosterone gel for HRT.
I feel depressed when I find myself doom-scrolling through negative news online. In this instance, I’ll be fixated on consuming content from cisgender male fitness influencers and thinking that I’m not “man enough” because I don’t look like them.
I combat this by challenging that thought: I’ll change into my neon pink bike shorts and bright sports bra and take a few moments to stretch or otherwise move my body. I deserve to feel comfortable in my own skin, and I’m no less a man just because I look different from what a lot of people think a man should look like.
Since coming out, I experience a lot of anxiety when shopping for clothes. The classic button-down and khakis combo that I would like to wear for work isn’t found in my size in the men’s section, and if I size down to boys’ clothes, they just don’t fit right. However, I do have a few pieces of clothing that I really enjoy wearing — they fit my body well, and they are comfortable.
And while it used to not be a large concern of mine, in recent months I’ve had to try and find clothing that helps me pass — whether someone is perceived as the gender someone identifies as.
“Being seen as the gender you identify as is also a matter of safety,” said Cody. “This recent legislation is affecting all of us.”
According to the ACLU, there are two bills LGBTQ+ rights advocates say will cause a great deal of harm and create obstacles for transgender individuals living in New Hampshire. This leads to increased rates of other mental health disorders, not just gender dysphoria. Suicide rates among transgender people are markedly higher than the general population, survey data from 2015 show.
It’s important for us to gain more knowledge about the experiences transgender people are facing in their daily lives — not just so we can understand their struggles, but so we can support them through these hard times.
James Rinker is the digital community engagement journalist for The Sentinel, and writes a monthly column on transgender health in the region for The Check-Up, a weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday by signing up atsentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup.
As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff in January.
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.