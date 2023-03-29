Content warning: mention of needles/syringes and description of injections

I remember the day I had my first testosterone injection. Dec. 23, 2021.

James Rinker (he/him) is the digital community engagement journalist for The Sentinel. He writes a monthly column on transgender health in the region for The Check-Up, a weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab.

Get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday by signing up at sentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters — signup.

As the digital community engagement journalist, James works to build connections with and grow our audiences through social media and outreach. He is a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region and a Keene State alum, and joined the staff in January.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.