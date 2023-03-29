Content warning: mention of needles/syringes and description of injections
I remember the day I had my first testosterone injection. Dec. 23, 2021.
Just a month prior, I was shaking from head to toe when making the phone call to set up the intake appointment at a local health clinic. I was worried about whether I could afford it since I didn’t have health insurance at the time. I was concerned they wouldn’t see me as “trans enough” to deserve it.
But when I entered the parking lot that morning — unnecessarily 20 minutes early — I felt nothing but relief.
That’s just a glimpse into what some patients experience when they first meet with Carlye Atkinson, a midwife at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. She is one of two providers at the Dartmouth Health affiliate who see adult patients looking to start gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT). This type of care has also been referred to as hormone replacement therapy.
“We have people who come in who are pretty young, in their teens, to those who are just starting the medical transition process in their 40s and 50s,” said Atkinson. “Medical affirmation is just one part of someone’s transition. It’s not a requirement.”
Every trans person will have different paths for their transition. Some people will feel comfortable with the name given to them at birth but want to use different pronouns. It’s their journey and decision on what they would want to do regarding their gender expression and how it aligns with their identity.
Atkinson only sees patients over the age of 16, but the hospital also has a provider who meets with transgender adolescents and their parents who inquire about this type of gender-affirming health care. Those under 18 need a signature from a parent or guardian to start GAHT, according to state law.
The process begins when someone communicates with the hospital about wanting an intake appointment for GAHT.
“It will depend on the person,” said Atkinson. “So it can start as a telehealth or in-person appointment, and we operate on an informed consent model.”
Informed consent means that a provider will educate a patient about the risks, benefits and alternatives of a given procedure before they make their decision to continue with treatment. Not everyone will start on GAHT at their intake, according to Atkinson.
“We usually encourage people to see a therapist about their concerns with gender dysphoria before coming in, but it’s not required. It’s up to the person and their goals for their medical transition.”
In my case, I was experiencing a great deal of gender dysphoria surrounding my voice and having periods. My formerly higher-pitched tone was a main source of gender dysphoria for me. After some research on my own, I felt that starting GAHT would help relieve some of the distress I was having.
At the start of my transition, I wasn’t aware of anywhere locally besides a local clinic because a peer had told me they had a nurse practitioner on staff who could do intakes and ongoing care for GAHT. The clinic could also work with me on a payment plan for treatment since I was uninsured.
My intake appointment included going over my health history and learning about the different methods of administering GAHT. This included a brief mental health consultation that had a focus on identifying persistent feelings of gender dysphoria and whether I’d benefit from GAHT.
After that, I was recommended to start with intramuscular testosterone injections for those assigned as female at birth. This process meant I had to insert a needle at a 90-degree angle into my thigh, which would then deliver the medication deep into the muscle tissue. Fenway Health has a full injection guide explaining how these are done at https://bit.ly/3nhxLBn.
These steps were shown to me by the nurse at the clinic, which included me administering my first injection that day. From there, I would do this once a week and go back in three months to check my testosterone levels.
Because testosterone is classified as a controlled substance in the United States, I am only able to access the exact dosage each month. If I wanted to travel, I would have to take the same supplies I would use at home, with the chance of losing them or having them stolen. Syringes and needles are easy to obtain online or through my pharmacy, but losing one vial meant I was out an entire dose. The risks of missing a dose can range from my levels going lower than I hoped for my transition to more severe complications, such as blood clots or a stroke.
In comparison, estradiol is a form of GAHT for those assigned as male at birth to receive estrogen. It’s not classified as a controlled substance and can be prescribed as a pill or injection.
I started to experience a lot of anxiety over the few months I was self-administering the intramuscular injections. I don’t have a needle phobia, but I think a lot of people would agree with me that the act of jabbing a long, thick needle into your thigh once a week for the foreseeable future isn’t the greatest feeling.
But, it’s life-saving care.
“I’ve had a lot of my patients tell me how much they wished they had access to this kind of care when they were younger, and they’ve had to go through a lot just to finally get on hormones or get a referral for surgery,” Atkinson said. “It’s saving these people.”
I got health insurance once I started at The Sentinel. With the advice of my primary care provider, I made the switch to start seeing an endocrinologist — someone who specializes in care related to hormones — at Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon. However, I didn’t know there was an option for me at my local hospital.
“I used to work at Planned Parenthood (in Keene), and when I left to come work at Cheshire [Medical], a lot of my long-term patients just followed me,” said Atkinson. “Some people prefer an endo[crinologist]. Others have a trusted provider they’ve seen for a long time, so it’s up to the patient to decide who has the ability to prescribe these medications they would feel comfortable getting their care from.”
After my initial appointment with my endocrinologist, I switched to subcutaneous injections. This method of injection delivers testosterone into the layer of tissue that is directly under the skin, rather than into the muscle. The Transgender Health Program through Dartmouth Health has a video showing this process on their website at https://www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/transgender-health-program/patient-support-education.
Subcutaneously was a much easier method for me physically and mentally. However, a couple of months in, I felt myself becoming anxious once again.
One summer afternoon I had to do my weekly injection prior to heading out for a camping trip and fainted from it.
A lot of factors were in play: I always do them in the bathroom, and I had just gotten out of a hot shower. I hadn’t eaten much that day. I wasn’t drinking enough water. But, at the root of it, I was still incredibly anxious about the ordeal. And after talking to both my therapist and endocrinologist, we all realized that I was doing it all alone.
I was living by myself until April 2022, and I was feeling a lot of shame when it came to GAHT. I kept thinking, I have to go through these extra steps just to feel more comfortable in my own skin. These methods aren’t easy to access or do, and all of that was amplified by doing my injections by myself on the bathroom floor every single Thursday night.
Ironically, I can open myself up to our readers in this way now. Just a year ago I would break down in tears if I couldn’t do my injection that week.
My endocrinologist agreed that I should make a temporary shift to testim — a topical testosterone gel — while I saw a mental health provider to address my anxiety surrounding injections.
I apply testim to my shoulders and back every morning. I was supposed to start it in September, but due to barriers with insurance approvals and supply, I wasn’t able to access it for two-and-a-half months.
It’s been nice not having the anxiety behind the injections. But, the gel hasn’t been ideal, either. Besides the insurance accessibility issue, it hasn’t been as effective regarding my goals for my medical transition.
In just the first three months I was on injections, I saw an immediate change in my voice deepening. My periods stopped.
The gel has been comforting to have, but it isn’t helping me in the long term. I haven’t noticed any further changes in my voice. My periods are now incredibly irregular.
Because of this, I have an appointment in April with my endocrinologist to re-evaluate my treatment. Regardless of what I end up deciding, it’s still crystal clear that my life would be very different if I didn’t have the chance to access this care. And many others in the Granite State have felt the same.
A few weeks ago, The N.H. House Committee for Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs held a public hearing for Bill 619. You can read my coverage on it for The Sentinel at https://bit.ly/42BXbcO
Over five-and-a-half hours of testimony was presented in opposition to the bill, which, if passed, would effectively eliminate access to HRT for those under 18 in the state. The majority were transgender youth and their parents, doctors and teachers, all advocating for the importance of gender-affirming health care.
As of last week, the bill has been retained in committee.
My story will be different from others who have sought out GAHT. For those looking to learn more about different aspects of care that I haven’t experienced, such as gender-affirming surgery, the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) has a standard of care for treating transgender and non-binary individuals. This document, which you can access at https://bit.ly/2Qfw2Lx, is publicly available and includes more information on what steps are taken for a variety of procedures and types of gender-affirming care.
