When I first started it, I really wasn’t sure what direction it would go. I didn’t know what I should write about. I didn’t know what people wanted to read.
Now 13 months in, I feel I have a better sense, but The Check-Up — like the rest of the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab — is still very much a work in progress. As such, I think it’s important to continuously touch base with our readers to see what they want and need from us, and if we’re hitting that mark.
I’ve asked for your input before, and today I’m asking again, in order for us to make this newsletter the best it can be. I would appreciate if you could fill out this nine-question survey(www.bit.ly/3K0iAnO) to help guide The Check-Up moving forward. What content do you want to see more of? What are you tired of?
The survey only asks so much, so if you have any ideas, questions or concerns, my inbox is open, as always.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
