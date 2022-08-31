It’s time again for students to return to the classroom. But with COVID-19, influenza and monkeypox all circulating this fall, it can be a bit daunting to make sure your student stays healthy.
Here are a few ways students can protect themselves:
COVID-19, influenza and other viral infections
The best way to keep yourself and your student safe is by staying up-to-date on vaccinations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Not only do vaccinations provide individual-level protection by preventing severe disease, but the CDC says high immunization coverage reduces the burden on schools and other community sectors.
COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, the CDC says, and boosters are available for anyone 5 years and older. Regardless of which dose of the vaccine you receive, it will take at least two weeks before you are fully protected.
Similarly, the CDC recommends those 6 months and older get their annual flu shot. While you can get the COVID-19 vaccine at any time, you should get the flu shot between now and the end of October before the virus begins to spread in the community, according to the CDC.
In addition to getting vaccinated, students and their caregivers should take the same everyday preventive actions the CDC recommends for everyone, including avoiding people who are sick, washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a well-fitted mask in high-risk settings and staying home when feeling ill.
Monkeypox
Monkeypox is most similar to smallpox, which was eradicated through global vaccination efforts in 1980. The two viruses are from the orthopoxvirus family, and are not related to chickenpox.
Symptoms include a rash resembling pimples and pus-filled blisters, which can develop all over the human body, including face, feet, genitals and inside the mouth, according to the CDC.
Monkeypox is rarely fatal, with the CDC reporting more than 99 percent of patients can expect to survive. The current risk of contracting monkeypox in the United States is “believed to be low,” the CDC says, including for children and young adults.
Though the risk is low, anyone who comes into close contact with someone carrying monkeypox is at risk of infection.
If that happens, the CDC recommends you avoid that person as much as possible, wear a well-fitted mask and do not share silverware, cups, blankets, towels or clothing.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel
