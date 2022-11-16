Losing a loved one to suicide can feel unbearable and overwhelming.
To help, The Samaritans of Keene and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) are co-hosting an event this weekend, aimed at helping people deal with their grief and honor those they’ve lost.
The free event — in its 12th year — is slated for Saturday, Nov. 19, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Hannah Grimes Center on Roxbury Street in Keene. This falls on International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, when people affected by suicide loss gather to find comfort and gain understanding.
In New Hampshire, suicide is the ninth leading cause of death, according to data from AFSP. Younger Granite Staters are at an even higher risk, with data showing suicide as the second leading cause of death between 10 and 34 year-olds.
From noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, an optional lunch and craft activity will be offered, according to a news release from The Samaritans, a suicide prevention nonprofit. Then, from 1 to 2 p.m., attendees will view an AFSP documentary and have a group discussion. The final hour will include a workshop on how to manage stress and handle the holidays after losing someone to suicide.
“We hope that participants take home strategies to help them reduce grief and stress and also ways to remember and cherish their loved ones during an often difficult holiday season,” said Carmen Trafton, executive director of The Samaritans.
The release encourages people to bring a framed photo of their loved one to display on a remembrance table, if they are comfortable. It’s also stressed that people may come and go at any time, and that confidentiality is assured at this event.
Though not required, you can register online at bit.ly/afspevent or by calling 357-5510.
For a full list of events related to International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, view AFSP’s list at bit.ly/afsplist.
For immediate mental health assistance, Monadnock Family Services offers 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 357-4400. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.
To reach the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point, call or text 833-710-6477. To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255.
For more resources on suicide loss, visitafsp.org.
To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visitsentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.