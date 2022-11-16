For immediate mental health assistance, Monadnock Family Services offers 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 357-4400. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.

To reach the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point, call or text 833-710-6477. To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255.

For more resources on suicide loss, visit afsp.org.

