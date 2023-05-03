The Keene Sentinel’s first News & Nourishment campaign came to a close Sunday.
For the entire month of April, local residents were encouraged to donate to the Monadnock Food Pantries Collective, a coalition of eight area food pantries, during a time when donations often dwindle. In addition to raising money, volunteers from The Sentinel and pantries collected food donations last week outside of three area grocery stores.
Through these efforts, the campaign raised just under $8,425 of its $15,000 goal and collected 500 pounds of food, according to Peggy Higgins, administrative manager of The Community Kitchen in Keene, which is part of the collective.
Sarah Harpster, executive director of The Community Kitchen, said the fundraiser has been a “wonderful experience.”
“We have generated great community good will and recognition for our brand as a community food security network,” Harpster said in a text.
These donations — both fiscal and food — will be distributed among the pantries to help with operating expenses and food needs.
Along with The Community Kitchen, the collective consists of Rindge Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Keene, Joan’s Pantry in Chesterfield, Helping Hand in Troy, Jaffrey Food Pantry, Federated Church of Marlborough and the Marlborough Food Pantry’s Kidz Cupboard. The collective is funded by the Monadnock United Way.
And though The Sentinel’s fundraising efforts have halted for the year, Harpster stressed that food pantries benefit from donations year-round. That can be done online (if your pantry has a website) or by visiting your local pantry. A full list of New Hampshire food pantries can be found at nhfoodbank.org/find-food.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter@OBelangerKS.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.