I won’t sugarcoat it. This year has been a tempestuous one for queer and transgender people in our country.
The meaning of Pride Month is different for everyone. For some, they take this month to celebrate openly and proudly at parades and festivals. Others use this time to advocate for political and social change for LGBTQ+ people. For myself, I’ve taken the past few years to reflect.
We have come quite far when it comes to the acceptance of gay and lesbian people in the country. In a recent poll from the Pew Research Center, 63 percent of U.S. adults say they support same-sex marriage.
But how far have we come when we think about providing more than just acceptance, but affirmation? And how does this come into play for transgender and nonbinary people?
I’ll let the data speak for itself.
More than 491 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced across the United States, according to the American Civil Liberties Union — 130 of them consisting of restrictions or bans against gender-affirming health care.
Sixty percent of people in the country think business owners should be able to refuse service if providing them conflicts with their beliefs on LGBTQ+ issues, according to a Pew Research Center survey released last week.
Nearly one in three LGBTQ+ young people said their mental health was poor most of the time, or always, due to anti-LGBTQ+ policies and legislation, data from the Trevor Project’s 2023 U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ Young People show.
And at least 12 transgender and non-binary people have been murdered this year, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
So, how can you support and protect the trans and non-binary people in our community?
Listen to what trans and non-binary community members are saying. How are they feeling about the state of acceptance and affirmation in our community? Ask them how you can help them feel safe. Ask them what they need to feel affirmed.
It is the least you can do.
...
This will be my last column for The Check-Up. But, my work isn’t stopping.
I was recently chosen to be one of 11 journalists in the nation to participate in the Complicating the Narrative Fellowship through the Solutions Journalism Network (don’t worry, you didn’t miss the big announcement — there will be an official one later this month). For the next year, I’ll be continuing my work with The Sentinel, while learning from some of the most talented and dedicated journalists in the country.
For the next year, I’ll be examining why it’s so difficult to access gender-affirming health care in New Hampshire, sharing the stories of those who have been affected and identifying possible solutions that could help close the gap.
Each of the projects produced by the fellows will use the Solutions Journalism framework to investigate some of the nation’s most divisive issues. We’ll be centering the voices of those historically misrepresented by the media and misunderstood by audiences in our work. You can read more about the work of the Solutions Journalism network here.
Over the next few months, you’ll be introduced to a new voice who will take my place in The Check-Up. She’ll share her experience coming to New England from the South, and what it’s like living as a trans woman in the Granite State.
I’ve received so much support and kind words because of my work for The Check-Up. Whether it was through email, phone or in the grocery store, it has been appreciated. I have been honored to share some of my experiences with you in this space.
Thank you for reading.
