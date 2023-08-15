To honor those lost to substance misuse, two overdose awareness vigils are planned in the Monadnock Region in the coming weeks.
These events give community members a safe space to remember and grieve their loved ones.
“Whether their loved one(s) passed from an overdose or complications related to addiction, we want them to know that their loved ones aren’t forgotten,” said Sarah Desaulniers, director of prevention services at Reality Check in Jaffrey, which is hosting one of the vigils.
New Hampshire continues to be one of the states hardest hit by the opioid epidemic.
Data show 486 confirmed fatal overdoses in 2022 — the highest number of overdose deaths recorded in New Hampshire since 2017, when there were 490 confirmed deaths, according to statistics from the N.H. Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. As of July 11, there had been 171 confirmed fatal overdoses in 2023, with 77 pending toxicology reports, the latest data show.
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Reality Check — a nonprofit offering drug and alcohol prevention resources, education and recovery services — will host its second annual event at Humiston Field in Jaffrey at 7:30 p.m. The vigil will include people sharing their experiences with addiction or overdose and a memory board for people to post photos of those they’ve lost. There will be battery-operated candles available to hold during the service, as well as biodegradable angel balloons to take home or release.
Desaulniers added that anyone is welcome to attend the vigil, regardless of if they’ve lost a person to a substance-use disorder.
“We need more people to show up for the families, friends and memories of those we have lost — that’s how we make a difference,” she said.
In Keene, another vigil will be held the following night, Aug. 31, in Central Square from 7 to 8 p.m.
Like the one in Jaffrey, the Elm City event will include speakers and a candle lighting in remembrance of those lost. Candles will be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a picture or something special that reminds them of their loved one. Additionally, local harm-reduction and recovery-support organizations will be present to offer resources to those who need them.
The organizers of the Keene event — N.H. Rep. Jodi Newell of Keene and Anena Hansen of Peterborough — both have lost a partner due to an overdose, according to Newell. She said their hope with their first event in Keene is to not only honor those who are gone, but to educate and bring awareness to substance-use disorders.
Newell and Desaulniers said their vigils are still looking for more speakers. Anyone interested in the Jaffrey event can call Reality Check at 603-532-9888 or email info@realitychecknow.org. To speak at the Keene event, people can contact overdosedaynh@gmail.com.
