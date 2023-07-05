This fall, a new COVID-19 booster will be available for the public.
The Food and Drug Administration directed drugmakers with authorized or approved COVID-19 boosters on June 16 to update the shot to target one of the dominant strains of the virus under the XBB lineage.
The agency said these shots will likely target the strain XBB 1.5, according to a news release from the FDA. Other details, such as the age qualifications, aren’t available just yet.
But why people would need another booster is the same as previous rounds.
Data has shown waning immunity against the virus once you are six months out from your last shot, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. The booster shot will help strengthen protection, which is especially important for people at higher risk of developing severe complications from the disease, like those who are elderly or immunocompromised.
Additionally, Khole noted this protection will help prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, which we saw in earlier years of the pandemic.
For these reasons, receiving a COVID-19 booster will “more than likely” become an annual affair, according to Khole.
He added the hospital is currently seeing minimal COVID-19 activity, based on the number of employees testing positive, visits to the emergency department and inpatient hospitalizations.
“It hasn’t disappeared completely,” Khole said, “but is way less compared to ever before.”
It’s difficult to determine what is happening in the county, though, with the reliance on at-home tests resulting in inadequate reporting, according to Khole.
Once more information is out on the booster’s availability, I will be sure to update you all. Until then, I’m curious what questions you have related to the pandemic, the COVID-19 virus and any of its vaccinations.
