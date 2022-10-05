When it comes to substance-use recovery, having a support system is key.
A new grant from the federal Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration aims to harbor that, with Reality Check in Jaffrey one of its first recipients. The city of Dover was the other New Hampshire recipient.
The three-year Building Communities of Recovery (BCOR) grant will provide $300,000 per year to the Turnpike Road facility, according to Reality Check Founder Mary Drew.
The nonprofit organization offers drug and alcohol prevention resources, education and recovery services.
Drew explained the funding will be used to expand and enhance current recovery services, as well as to grow networks within the Monadnock Region to reduce the stigma of substance-use disorders and increase access to comprehensive peer recovery support services through public outreach and education.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that, nationwide, 2020 marked the highest single-year increase in drug deaths. This spike has been attributed to a few factors, such as the isolation and reduced treatment options available during the pandemic and the ongoing dominance of fentanyl — a synthetic opioid that is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and often cut into other drugs.
New Hampshire’s number of fatal overdoses remained steady throughout 2020 and 2021, but even so, more than 400 people died each year from substance misuse.
As of Sept. 16, 335 fatal overdoses have already been reported to the state, with an additional 105 still awaiting testing to determine the cause of death, according to the most recent data from the N.H. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Drew said that by providing evidence-based recovery supports and comprehensive interventions, the likelihood of successful and long-term recovery increases.
The federal dollars will allow Reality Check to offer new services, including medication-assisted treatment, in-person and telehealth counseling and referrals to other community resources, such as housing, employment and childcare.
Reality Check will also be able to sustain its current services, such as support groups, phone support, crisis intervention and presentations to educators and other community partners.
Additionally, the nonprofit will partner with several sectors across the state — the Cheshire County House of Corrections, treatment centers, employers, college systems, those in the health care field and more — to improve access to services and reach populations most affected by addiction, according to Drew.
“We look forward to collectively making long-term impacts, positive social change, and reducing stigma for people who struggle with mental health challenges and substance use issues,” Drew said in an email.
If you or a loved one is struggling with a substance-use disorder, The Doorway — a recovery services referral hub at 24 Railroad St. in Keene — is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is also available at 2-1-1.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
