Being a teenager is hard.
When I look back on my high school years, I see a young girl who was desperate to fit in, but didn’t. Someone who already had a lot of emotional baggage, but had no clue how to unpack it.
That was about 10 years ago now, and though mental health awareness at the time was growing, it was rarely discussed — and if it was, there was still a heavy stigma hanging over it.
We’ve come a long way as a society since then. We can have open dialogues about our mental health struggles. We can talk about going to therapy or needing to take medications to help be our best selves.
But that doesn’t mean being a teen has gotten any easier. If anything, it’s harder. In their formative years, young people today have lived through countless acts of violence, climate change, a global pandemic, unprecedented political divisiveness — and that’s just since 2020.
The world from a teen’s view is bleak. Mentally, that’s taken a toll.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in six people between the age of 6 and 17 have a mental health disorder. Fifty percent of all lifetime mental illness begin by 14 years old, the NAMI website says.
A new documentary, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” seeks to confront the stigma and discrimination of these struggles among teens and young adults. Through first-person accounts from 20 young people across the country, viewers learn of the complexities of dealing with mental illness.
Monadnock Family Services hosted a 30-minute preview of the film — which premiered on PBS this week — at the Colonial Theatre Showroom in Keene earlier this month.
The two-part, four-hour film is executive produced by Walpole resident and longtime filmmaker Ken Burns.
Katherine Cook, chief operating officer of Monadnock Family Services, spoke with me about the documentary and its importance last week.
She said that, as adults, there is a tendency to use our own experiences to make meaning of the world. But the film encourages older generations to really listen to youth, and hear their perceptions of their own experiences.
“They are living in a world that, to them, feels predominantly unsafe … ,” Cook said. “We have to give young people space to open up about what their feelings are, rather than invalidate them or give them a false sense of safety.”
For young people, the film is aimed at showing that others are experiencing similar internal struggles, according to Cook.
Many documented in the film shared how they felt different from their peers — something painful for them, but that often wasn’t evident to anyone else. By sharing moments of pain with others, they found not only validation, but a way to seek help.
That can be really powerful, Cook said, for a young person who worries about speaking up.
Ultimately, she said that the goal for viewers is to develop a better understanding of what mental illness looks like, and to further extinguish that stigma.
“We are, as a community, hopeful that it encourages people to talk openly about their struggles,” Cook said.
For any young person living with mental health issues, you’re not alone.
Cook said that turning to a trusted adult — a parent, a teacher, a coach — to talk is a great first step.
But, there are also immediate national and local resources that can help (and that adults can utilize, too).
Monadnock Family Services is one of them, offering 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 357-4400. New Hampshire also offers a similar service at 833-710-6477 or through its hotline at 9-8-8.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know anyone who is, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.