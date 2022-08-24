As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, federal health officials have once again revised their guidance for Americans to best protect themselves against the viral disease.
The new guidance — released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 11 — focuses on individual decisions aimed at helping Americans “move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
I spoke about the new guidance last week with Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He said he feels this is a step in the right direction to transition from a pandemic state to an endemic one.
An endemic disease is one that’s consistently present in an area, making its spread more predictable. Malaria, for example, is an endemic in Africa and other parts of the world where mosquitos carry the parasite.
“I think [this shift] is inevitable … ,” Khole said. “We cannot continue in an absolute state of utmost precautions … When things are unknown, that’s a great strategy, but now that … the overall risk has gone down, that’s when you start balancing the pros and cons of what measures need to be taken.”
One of the biggest takeaways is the CDC no longer recommends people who aren’t up to date on their shots to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. This is consistent with the existing recommendations for people who are fully vaccinated.
Instead, the federal agency suggests those who are unvaccinated and exposed to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day five.
This change, like others within the new recommendations, is driven by a recognition that about 95 percent of Americans who are 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity, either from vaccinations or infections, according to agency officials.
Within the new guidance, the CDC also eliminated the “test-to-stay” strategy at K-12 schools. This was a schedule of testing for people who were exposed to the novel coronavirus but that weren’t fully vaccinated to allow them to stay at school if they continued to test negative and showed no symptoms.
Masks are still suggested in areas where community transmission is deemed high or if a person is considered at high risk of developing severe illness.
The CDC stressed that these new recommendations are based on current levels of COVID-19 transmission. People should continue to evaluate their risk levels — individually and within their own community — to best protect themselves.
Additionally, the federal agency continues to recommend people get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and to isolate from others if you test positive.
“What’s important to highlight is it’s not like [the new guidance] is a free pass to go do what you want,” Khole said. “It’s a step toward normalizing the presence of the virus.”
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
