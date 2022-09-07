For years, we’ve had of a shortage of health care workers.
The COVID-19 pandemic made this situation even worse, stretching across the entire health care sector in the Monadnock Region and beyond. Health facilities are facing an unprecedented number of vacancies and patients are seeing delays in care.
So, how do we fix it?
I explored this question in my latest story for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. I interviewed 17 people over the course of several months, from health officials to advocates to patients.
What caused the shortage? What are the repercussions in? What is the solution?
A majority described the current situation as dire. But I’ve found that, even though there are various efforts underway across the state to address the shortage, there is still significant work needed to be done to have a substantial impact.
After deciphering through nearly 20,000 words worth of transcripts, the story is complete, and will hit newsstands Saturday. It can also be viewed at sentinelsource.com that day.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visitsentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.