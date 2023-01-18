Author’s note: This column includes mention of attempted suicide. If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, you’re not alone. Please see the links included at the bottom for local, national and LGBTQ+ resources.
The act of “coming out” isn’t just a one-and-done deal. I’m forced to make a decision every day about it.
Is it worth it to correct the cashier who just used the wrong pronouns for me?
If I tell the kid who called me ma’am that it’s actually sir, will their parent yell at me?
But, a lot of people care about the first time. What was it like to initially tell another human being about this incredibly personal aspect of my existence? Sounds weird, when you put it that way, but it’s still important.
For me, it wasn’t this sudden feeling of “Oh, I’m trans,” or “Wow, I’m gay.” Rather, it was a slow burn, like a kettle left on a low-heat burner. Eventually, though, that kettle had to reach its boiling point.
I first heard the term transgender when I was 15 years old. One of my close friends shared that they were trans my sophomore year of high school, and I had already begun questioning my sexuality during this time. Luckily, I also had a good group of friends. Most of them were queer, and all of them were supportive whenever I needed to talk about it.
However, anything about being gay or discussions regarding gender identity felt like a taboo subject to tackle with my family. It wasn’t because there was any hateful rhetoric flying around; my parents just didn’t know better. They didn’t know anyone who I could talk to, and neither of them really knew anything about the LGBTQ+ community.
I came out as bisexual at the end of my sophomore year. Everyone took it well, including my parents. But as time went on, I still felt like a weight was on my chest.
I slowly started experimenting with different pronouns at school at the beginning of my junior year. I would spend hours searching up masculine and gender-neutral names online with my tablet, then clearing my browser history so my mom wouldn’t know if she went to use the device. I started borrowing my younger brothers’ shirts (at just 13, he was already much taller and larger than I was), and one day my dad caught on.
He sat me down on the couch after school and asked me, “Why in the world would you ever want to dress like a boy?” with his brow furrowed. Whenever my dad was angry, he would always get these deep forehead wrinkles from how much he was frowning. I saw them come out when he asked me this. So, I lied and said I just forgot to do my laundry.
In the months after that, I became more reserved at home out of fear of what my parents would say when I ended up answering that question truthfully. But after a few months, I felt the stress that was weighing down on me. I was always an anxious kid, and I was starting to feel so alone in this process. I had to tell someone. So, I told the advisor of the literary magazine I was a writer for in school and asked if I could change the name of my byline in our next issue.
The perfect plan ...
I had what seemed like the perfect plan. I would tell my friends, who were all a part of the magazine, after school at the meeting that day. Then at softball practice the next day, I would ask my coach for us to have a team meeting right before we wrapped up so I could tell everyone. Lastly, I always bring a copy of the latest issue home, so that weekend I would tell my family over dinner.
But I didn’t account for the possibility of my brother showing my parents the latest issue before I did. My mom picked me up, like usual, after the meeting that day. What was different this time was I noticed my mom had tears in her eyes. A copy of the magazine was already waiting for me in the passenger seat of her car.
“Did you want to tell me something?”
The drive home was brutal. A lot of yelling, crying and mostly feelings of guilt. My mom has always meant well when it comes to her support of my identity, and even today she has been one of my most outspoken supporters.
But during that time, she didn’t know what being trans meant, and she was already carrying the burden of having an openly queer child. She was struggling behind the scenes. She received so much hate from loved ones when I first came out. She took it all and shielded me from their words. She tirelessly defended me and didn’t have anything or anyone to help her through it. She didn’t know there was a chapter of PFLAG — a national organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth and their families — in Keene at the time (it has since disbanded), or any other parents with queer children.
So, this announcement came like a bombshell for her. And she wasn’t able to handle it.
She claimed that the Internet had told me these “lies” about myself and that it wasn’t who I truly was. She promised not to tell dad, only if I promised to “stop with this nonsense.”
So I put myself back in the closet. I struggled alone with these feelings. I wondered why I felt so wrong, and why, of all people, I wasn’t allowed to be myself.
I stayed closeted about my gender identity all throughout college, even right up to my graduation ceremony in May 2021 (I had completed my degree requirements the previous December).
I attempted suicide on May 5, 2021. Just two days shy of my birthday, and a couple of weeks before my college commencement ceremony.
Up until now, not a lot of people knew about that. For the first five months, only my therapist and my doctor knew because, well, you kind of have to tell them. It’s also not something you can drop into most conversations. It’s been easier to talk about as the months go by, and that’s because I’ve been able to reflect on what I would have missed if it had worked.
Coming out
I publicly came out as transgender on Dec. 8, 2021.
I’ve seen myself grow and become the happy, queer and trans adult I wished I had seen when I was younger. I have a supportive and loving partner. A wonderful group of friends and colleagues. I’ve been able to hike more mountains, swim in the ocean and even run my first half-marathon. I would have missed out on so many beautiful things that are yet to come, and that includes the chance to really live my life.
When I first told my mom about this column, I also asked about what her experience was when I came out. She told me about how scared she was at first, and how she’s grown over the years.
“It’s such a hard world to live in these days,” she told me. “I just didn’t want you to have an even harder time. I always want the best for you, for my babies. I never meant for you to feel like that; to ever feel so alone that you couldn’t take it.”
Being queer in the Monadnock Region has been hard. Don’t get me wrong, this place has been wonderful in many ways. I’ve had access to beautiful trails to run and walk on and had a great education in our public schools thanks to some incredible educators. I support our local businesses, and I’ve always had the friendliest of neighbors.
But a lot of the fears I had when I realized I was transgender came from both what was taught to me in this area and what I didn’t see. I rarely saw any other trans youth outside of the very few who were openly out at school. There weren’t any opportunities for kids like me to gather with each other in the community, to question our identities openly and safely. And nobody taught my classmates about anti-trans rhetoric. I heard the slurs others called my friend in the halls, and the excuses made as to how they were “joking.” I didn’t want to be called those names.
I didn’t get any education that discussed what gender-affirming healthcare looked like. I didn’t have any knowledge about hormone replacement therapy or gender-affirming therapy until I was 20. As for relationships, I remember our unit on sexually transmitted diseases and infections in my health education class in 2014. We were shown an antiquated video that referred to AIDS as the “gay disease.”
And even today I’m still struggling with those fears. As violent attacks against LGBTQ+ individuals rise across the country, I’m scared about visiting a gay bar or even attending a drag brunch because of what might happen. I worry about the young trans athletes who just want to compete in high school, to play the sport they love, because of the increasingly hateful comments I see against collegiate trans athletes online.
Coming out is a never-ending process, and I’m still going through my own journey.
But I’m so lucky that I’m here to see it through.
