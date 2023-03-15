If you’ve ever attended the Clarence DeMar Marathon in Keene, chances are you’ve noticed the Super Seniors race.
Anyone 70 and older is able to participate, with a goal of walking or jogging 25 miles over the summer. Once that’s complete, seniors are able to run the last 1.2 miles of the DeMar on race day, going from Optical Avenue to the finish line on Appian Way at Keene State College.
The committee that organizes this piece of the DeMar is expanding it this year to encourage seniors to exercise year-round.
The 100 Mile Club — a collaboration between the Keene Senior Center and Keene Recreation Center — asks those 70 and older to log 100 walking miles throughout 2023, with any miles walked for the DeMar contributing to that total, according to Cameron Tease, who serves on the committee.
“The Super Senior Committee is very motivated to make a difference for people 70 and over,” he said. “We meet every month, and constantly talk about ways to expand the mission.”
Regular physical activity is especially important for older adults’ health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal agency says exercise can prevent or delay many health problems that come with age and help muscles grow stronger to allow you to keep doing day-to-day activities without help.
Tease said 38 residents have already signed up for the club, but that the committee hopes to have at least 50 people in its first year.
Those who want to participate can stop by the Keene Senior Center on Court Street to pick-up a registration form and walking log.
The logs will then be turned into the senior center by Jan. 2, 2024, according to Tease. If you complete the 100 miles, he said you will be recognized and receive a long sleeve T-shirt.
Tease added that, especially during the colder months when ice is often on the sidewalks, the Keene Recreation Center is a free indoor space for folks to clock their miles. He also encouraged people to walk in groups or pairs to not only exercise, but to socialize.
That’s how he said he’s approaching the 100-mile challenge.
“Every Tuesday morning I walk with a friend,” Tease said.
For more information, call the Keene Senior Center at 352-5037.
