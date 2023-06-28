In honor of Pride Month, I am dedicating my latest local resource guide to LGBTQ+ resources in the Monadnock Region, New Hampshire and beyond.
Monadnock Family Services (MFS)
64 Main St., Suite 101, in Keene (for kids)
17 93rd St. in Keene (for adults)
603-357-4400
In addition to counseling, MFS offers a support group for LGBTQ+ teens for its clients. MFS also has a support group open to the public for parents of trans and nonbinary children of any age, including adult children. Both groups are held in Keene.
Monadnock Center for Violence and Prevention (MCVP)
12 Court St., Suite 103 in Keene (former Cheshire County courthouse)
Main line: 603-352-3844
24-hour crisis line: 1-888-511-6287
Assists LGBTQ+ individuals with domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking.
Dartmouth Health transgender health program
Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, 1 Medical Drive in Lebanon
Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinic, 100 Hitchcock Way in Manchester (pediatric only)
603-650-8089
Provides a variety of services for transgender patients, such as mental health services, gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT), gender-affirming surgery, gynecological services, hair removal, puberty blockers for children and adolescents and voice therapy. Anyone can utilize these programs, regardless of if they are an established Dartmouth Health patient.
Cheshire Medical Center
580 Court St. in Keene
603-354-5400
Provides mental and physical health care services for all members of the LGBTQ+ community, including gender-affirming care and LGBTQ+ sensitive obstetrics-gynecologic care. Patients can talk to their health care provider for details.
Gender Diverse Care Coalition of New Hampshire
A database of LGBTQ+ health care providers and support groups in the state. (Note for health care providers: The website also has resources for providing gender-affirming care).
The Affirming Spaces Project
A database of local businesses and organizations in New Hampshire that have been trained to provide welcoming and affirming spaces for transgender and gender non-conforming people.
National Alliance on Mental Illness, New Hampshire (NAMI-NH)
Website lists LGBTQ+ mental health resources for Granite Staters.
Transhealth
Western Massachusetts
Provides a range of services for gender-affirming care, such as adult and pediatric primary care, mental health services, gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) and community programming.
The Trevor Project
24-hour crisis line: 1-866-488-7386
24-hour text line: 678-678
Provides help to LGBTQ+ and questioning young people ages 13 to 25.
The Trans Lifeline
1-877-565-8860
Offers direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis. Also provides a database of resources, ranging from help with coming out and accessing gender-affirming care to federal and county information about name and gender marker changes and ID documents.
The LGBT National Help Center
Hotline: 888-843-4564
Provides peer counseling, information and local resources. Hotline runs from 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.
