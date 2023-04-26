One of the main purposes of this newsletter is to inform its readers on the health resources available to them, both locally and statewide. These resources can be difficult to nail down and I hope to be a more accessible outlet to find them.
To keep up with that mission, I’ve decided to dedicate my last newsletter of each month to highlight specific health resources in the Monadnock Region.
For this month, I’m featuring local food pantries, in tandem with the recent stories I’ve written on food insecurity in the area. These stories are part of The Sentinel’s first News & Nourishment campaign — a month-long fundraiser to benefit the Monadnock Region Food Pantries Collective, which consists of eight local food pantries. (For more information, or to donate, visit thecommunitykitchen.org).
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
