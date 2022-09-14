I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for fall. The cold air, the changing colors (and not to mention, the comfy sweaters).
With the season fast approaching, that means it’s not only time for pumpkin-flavored everything, but also to get your annual flu shot to best protect yourself against influenza.
Here’s a rundown of what you need to know this year:
What is influenza?
Influenza, which most commonly circulates in late fall through early spring, is a respiratory infection spread when people come into close contact with others who have the virus and inhale airborne droplets or touch contaminated surfaces, similar to how COVID-19 is transmitted.
What are flu symptoms?
The onset of flu begins suddenly, accompanied by achy muscles, a severe cough and significant fatigue. Fever, chills, shortness of breath and muscle or body aches can also occur.
How do flu symptoms compare to COVID-19 symptoms?
Several COVID-19 symptoms are very similar, such as fever, shortness of breath and muscle or body aches. Loss of taste or smell, though, is specific to COVID-19.
The flu and COVID-19 both have varying degrees of symptoms, ranging from asymptomatic to severe. However, COVID-19 has a higher death toll, and the long-term implications of the disease are still unknown.
Why do I need a flu shot?
The influenza vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts.
The flu shot works by causing antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. If you do still get sick, the immunization will help prevent severe illness.
The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older, with rare exceptions, should get vaccinated.
When should I get a flu shot?
It can take up to two weeks for the flu vaccine to work, so the CDC recommends people be inoculated now to prevent infection. Ideally, the federal agency says everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.
However, you can get your shot at any point during flu season. It’s better to get one late than not at all.
Where can I get a flu shot?
You can get the vaccine at your local doctor’s office or pharmacy.
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene is also hosting two clinics for its patients on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 5. To make an appointment for one of the clinics, visit the Dartmouth Health online portal.
Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough will also host clinics for its patients, but they have not been scheduled just yet. Patients should contact their primary-care provider for more information.
Health officials from both hospitals encouraged those who aren’t up-to-date on the COVID-19 vaccine to do so this fall to keep yourself and others protected.
