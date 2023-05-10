Federal health officials recently authorized another round of the COVID-19 bivalent booster for older folks and those who are immunocompromised to best protect them against the viral disease and its complications.
Here’s a rundown:
Who can now get a COVID-19 booster?
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their recommendations for the latest COVID-19 booster to allow for an additional dose for adults 65 and older. The federal agencies also authorized additional doses for people who are immunocompromised to allow more flexibility for health care providers to give doses as needed.
If I’m part of those populations, when can I get my next COVID-19 booster?
If you are 65 or older, you can receive another dose of the COVID-19 booster at least four months after receiving the first one. Those who are immunocompromised are able to get another shot two months after the first, and may be able to get additional doses later.
People who are eligible for another dose should consult with their primary care provider first, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.
What are COVID-19 booster side effects?
Like previous rounds of the COVID-19 vaccines, you might notice pain at the injection site, according to the CDC. Fatigue, headaches and a fever are also possible. These side effects are usually temporary and often clear up within 48 hours.
If I’m not part of these populations, will I eventually need another COVID-19 booster?
Most likely. Those who have already received a single dose of the bivalent vaccine who are not 65 or older or immunocompromised are not yet eligible for another dose.
The FDA says it plans to make decisions about future vaccinations after it receives recommendations based on this fall’s strain at the agency’s advisory committee in June. Until then, anyone six months or older is encouraged to get the COVID-19 booster, regardless if they received the original two-dose vaccine series, according to the CDC.
Where can I get a COVID-19 booster?
Appointments for the booster can be made at vaccines.nh.gov, by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1, or by directly contacting your pharmacy.
Questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, or anything else related to the viral disease, can be answered at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.
