At this stage of the pandemic — with many up to date on their vaccinations and case levels stable — preventative measures to combat COVID-19 are mostly a thing of the past.
If you have no underlying health conditions and you have all the necessary shots, your risk of contracting the viral disease is relatively low. However, without precautions like masking, it’s even more critical to keep one in place: good air quality.
I spoke about this last week with Nora Traviss, professor emeritus of environmental studies at Keene State College.
“Essentially, concentrations of virus can build up in rooms that don’t have good ventilation … ,” she said. “Think about the virus like cigarette smoke. How would you want to get rid of cigarette smoke?”
It’s important to note that The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Traviss, still recommend a layered strategy to reduce exposures to the virus by combining multiple prevention strategies, such as wearing a mask indoors, physical distancing and proper ventilation.
Open windows and screened doors. Open more than one, if possible, particularly if they are on opposite sides of the home, to improve ventilation.
Operate a whole-house fan, or an evaporative cooler, if your home has one.
Utilize a box fan — or multiple, if possible — to push air out of one window or door and draw it in from another.
Operate a window air conditioner that has an outdoor air intake or vent, with the vent open (some window air conditioners do not have outside air intakes).
Operate a bathroom fan when the bathroom is in use and continuously, if possible.
Use a portable air cleaner or air purifier if you have one
Air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants, including viruses, in a home or confined space. Traviss recommends one per 500 square feet for best results.
Use your HVAC system, filters
Running an HVAC system filters the air as it circulates, which can help reduce the amount of virus indoors. If you have an HVAC system:
Run the system fan for longer times, or continuously, as HVAC systems filter the air only when the fan is running. Many systems can be set to run the fan even when no heating or cooling is taking place.
Check to be sure the filter is correctly in place and consider upgrading the filter to a higher efficiency filter or the highest-rated filter that your system fan and filter slot can accommodate. Consult your HVAC manual or an HVAC professional for details.
Open the outside air intake, if your system has one (this is not common for home systems).
If your HVAC system has an energy-efficient air-to-air heat exchanger, heat recovery ventilator or energy-recovery ventilator, use it, as they increase ventilation.
Ultraviolet (UVGI) technology
For high-risk indoor settings — like schools, restaurants and other crowded spaces — the use of UVGI technology is best. The ultraviolet energy kills viral, bacterial and fungal organisms. The CDC recommends UVGI for places with insufficient or no mechanical HVAC systems, or where adequate natural ventilation cannot be maintained year-round. Traviss noted this isn’t cheap, ranging between $1,500 and $2,500 to protect a 500-square-foot space.
