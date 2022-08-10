Social media has become an integral part of our lives. There’s no question about that. It allows us to connect with people far away, to learn new things, to escape.
But for every benefit from social media there also comes at least one negative. I’ve spent one too many hours doom-scrolling the news on Twitter or seemingly perfect lifestyles on TikTok, leaving myself feeling completely drained mentally.
This negative impact is especially true for teenagers. Extended use can lead to body image issues, mental health disorders, disrupted sleep patterns and cyberbullying.
So how do teens find the fine line between the helpful and the hurtful with our technology? As part of Dartmouth Health’s year-long webinar series on mental health, experts discussed just that.
The segment, posted to YouTube on July 22, features Dr. Steven Scholzman, a child psychiatrist at Dartmouth Health Children’s; Heather Inyart, executive director of Media Power Youth, a Manchester-based youth development organization; and Kenny Olbrice, a junior at Manchester Central High School and a youth advisor for Media Power Youth.
“What we do know, and what has stayed consistent across multiple platforms, is that teens are much more susceptible to the messages, both positive and negative, that are put out across social media platforms,” Schlozman said during the webinar.
Here are a few ways experts — within this discussion and nationally — said you can moderate your teenager’s social media intake:
Set reasonable limits. Talk to your teen about how to avoid letting social media interfere with their activities, sleep, meals or homework. Encourage a bedtime routine that avoids electronic media use, and keep cellphones and tablets out of teens’ bedrooms. Set an example by following these rules yourself.
Talk about social media. Discuss your own social media habits, and ask your teen about theirs. Remind your teen that social media is full of unrealistic images and perspectives. People often only post the best versions of themselves online.
Use what’s around you to guide the discussion. If you’re having trouble bringing up social media with your teen, try using movies or other outlets that reference social media. Use those messages for springboards for conversations.
Be a role model. Show your teenager what positive digital behavior looks like by utilizing it yourself. For example, if you are going to post a photo of them, ask their permission first. Those small interactions can help children adopt those behaviors themselves.
Explain what’s not OK. Discourage your teen from gossiping, spreading rumors, bullying or damaging someone’s reputation — online or otherwise. Talk to your teen about what is appropriate and safe to share on social media.
Encourage face-to-face contact with friends. Behind a screen, conversations can escalate quickly. Try and get your teenager to have important conversations in person, especially if those talks deal with social anxiety.
If you think your teen is experiencing signs or symptoms of anxiety or depression related to social media use, talk to your child’s health care provider.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel
