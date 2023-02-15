There has been a big push in recent years to prioritize your mental health.
Though there is still much work to be done, people have been more open to sharing their mental health struggles and the stigma surrounding those diagnoses has lessened, especially among younger generations.
But for those 55 and older, there are unique barriers in place that can affect a good mental state.
As part of Dartmouth Health’s yearlong webinar series on mental health, experts recently discussed those factors and the best practices to help lessen them.
The segment, posted to YouTube in December, features Courtney Stephens, a licensed clinical psychologist at Dartmouth Health; Ed Mahoney, a licensed psychotherapist with Bedford Counseling; and Phyllis Whitney, a patient family advisor for Dartmouth Health, who shared her experiences as an older adult.
“We know that, according to the CDC, one in five adults over the age of 55 has some kind of mental health concern, and depression is the most prevalent mental health concern that we see in this older adult population,” Stevens said in the webinar.
She explained that as people age, there are many “life context shifts,” such as proximity to family, differences in social support networks and changes to mobility. These factors can alter folks’ ability to engage in activities that provide them with a sense of pleasure which, in turn, can lead to depression or other mental health concerns.
Accumulated loss, which can occur often for elders, and the increased risk of social isolation among this population are also risk factors for their mental well-being, according to the panelists.
Here are a few ways experts — within this discussion and nationally — said older folks can improve their mental health:
Seek help
If a person is experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, reach out for help immediately. For the Monadnock Region, immediate mental health assistance is available 24/7 through Monadnock Family Services at 357-4400. New Hampshire also offers a similar service at 833-710-6477 or through its hotline at 9-8-8. You can also reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
Prioritize fulfilling activities
Because depressed moods have so much to do with how you spend your time, experts say the first place to look is whether you are engaging in enjoyable activities. If not, attempt to schedule more, especially those that are done with others to hold yourself accountable and help with social isolation.
Take care of your physical health
Getting enough sleep, exercise and adhering to a proper, healthy diet are all ways to improve your mental health. It’s also recommended to stay up to date on routine health screenings.
Manage stress
Over time, chronic stress can change the brain, affect memory and increase your risk for Alzheimer’s or dementia. Among other stress relievers, experts suggest journaling to record and release your thoughts or worries and to try relaxation techniques such as breathing exercises, meditation or yoga.
If you have an older loved one and notice changes in their mood or behavior, that could be a warning sign they need help, according to the panelists. They noted that reaching out and staying in touch with them — whether it’s to plan an activity together or just a quick phone call to check in — can make all the difference.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
