Author’s note: The following column contains references to suicidal thoughts. If you or a loved one struggle with mental health, please see the resources included at the end of the piece for regional, national and LGBTQ+ assistance.
Imagine a life where you lose your parents to diseases out of your control in early childhood, so you’re adopted by your own family, who help you through school. You graduate from college pursuing your passion in journalism, and you decide to uproot everything, moving from the Deep South — which you’ve called home all your life — to New Hampshire.
Throughout all those years, there’s been a nagging feeling in your mind where you never felt like your personality and sense of self align with your body or your ways of expressing yourself. The move is the final breaking point, and with new beginnings, your mind tells you it’s time to be authentic.
That’s my story.
My name is Trisha, and I’m The Sentinel’s business reporter. I’m also transgender. That was the nagging feeling in my head for at least five years until I inadvertently found a way to confront it when I moved here. I was born, raised, and lived in Alabama until May 2022 when I moved to New Hampshire to take up this job after graduating from a four-year university.
I’m a woman, but prefer to describe my gender identity as transfeminine, which means I have a more feminine gender than what was assumed of me at birth. I was born into a masculine body, conforming to traditional male roles, but, I never felt like those fit me.
After I got to college and started overcoming social anxiety, I wanted to be a bubblier and more expressive person in my social interactions. But with how people perceived me as male, it was something I felt awkward about.
Growing up in the rural, traditional South, I didn’t express those thoughts to anyone but myself. My parents dying when I was young hardened my mental fortitude, and I felt an invisible pressure to conform to a middle-class Southern man’s appearance and hobbies passing into young adulthood.
I wasn’t even aware of the word “transgender” and the concept of transitioning until I was a high school freshman. I only initially learned due to legislation proposed in various states in 2015, sometimes called “bathroom bills,” which said people must use restrooms of their sex at birth.
The topic of the bills came up one day around that time at my school lunch table in my circle of friends. In my ignorance about trans identities and experiences, I remember asking one of my friends something like, “What if someone goes in the wrong bathroom?” and they lashed out in response. Despite it being one encounter with one person, I believe their reaction might have delayed my self-acceptance and readiness to transition.
Around a year later, I had what I now consider to be a formative experience of my identity when I attended a two-week summer camp for high schoolers at a Southern college. The camp, focused on creative writing, had an improv activity night the high schoolers led one evening.
In one of those activities, the girls would take a few minutes to gather all the makeup, nail polish and feminine clothing they could out of their dorm rooms and would bring it back to dress up a few of the participating males, myself included.
Even though it felt unusual being “beautified,” it didn’t necessarily feel “wrong.”
Being transgender was not a choice I decided to take. It was either accepting myself or a death that almost certainly would have been my choice. Sure, I might have had a strong career in journalism if I continued living as I had. But to me, that didn’t matter if I could never be confident in my self-image or worth.
That came to a head just before the pandemic upended the country in early March 2020, during a night when I experienced suicidal ideation.
But I decided to press on with life, at least until I could earn my bachelor’s degree and see what awaited me afterward.
I started crawling out of my mental slump in my last two years of college, but I often felt aimless when I wasn’t completing class assignments or preparing for my career, which often felt like escapism from my unresolved feelings. In essence, I didn’t give myself a “work-life balance.” I had friends, but rarely felt inspired to go on adventures or intentionally seek out new social situations.
Throughout that time, I wrestled with the idea of whether I could live life as the man I was expected to be or whether I could find new meaning outside of Alabama. That inspired me to turn over a new leaf and relocate to New England.
I arrived in Keene about five days before my first day at The Sentinel, believing I was the same person I’d always been. Over the course of about five weeks, I got a taste of New England and was awed by its big cities, small-town communities and ways of life that differed from the slow-paced culture of the South.
What I saw was beautiful, and I wanted to continue living to experience more of it.
My realization that I’m transgender flooded my thoughts in just that short time, especially with Pride month on the horizon. I’ve known I’m bisexual since about eighth grade, but that identity was something I mostly kept to myself.
Transitioning, however, would be a different kind of journey I’d have to boldly confront. As a friend described it to me, I “grabbed the bull by the horns” in my approach.
I found my new name, and at the start of that July, I came out to the friends and colleagues I had met that summer. My name in the newspaper later changed in September with my story on the first-ever Keene Pride. A few weeks later, I announced my identity on my birthday to family and friends back South who weren’t already aware.
Since last August, I’ve been on feminizing hormone replacement therapy (HRT), taking medication that blocks my body from producing testosterone, the male hormone, and introduces estrogen, the female hormone.
It’s been a rocky, but refreshing, year for me, with some clumsy and confusing encounters in public in the first few months of my transition last year. But when I look forward, I see a bright future ahead that was dim before I accepted my identity.
Over the past six months, my Sentinel colleague and friend James Rinker has discussed his experiences as a transmasculine person, written about the lack of gender-affirming care resources in the region and reported on legislation affecting New Hampshire’s trans community.
Now, I’m taking the helm of The Check-Up, writing through a transfeminine lens. I’ll discuss what steps I and others like me might take to affirm our identities through cosmetic procedures and health care. I also hope to talk about the mental and financial struggles trans people face.
When I announced my identity to a family member last year, they told me, “You’ve just made life a lot harder for yourself.”
Though there’s a lot of misunderstanding in America about what it means to be transgender, I feel a heck of a lot happier, healthier and more confident being Trisha than I ever did trying to be the person I was told I was my first 22 years of life.
And as far as I know, we might only get one lifetime, so we should get to live comfortably in our own bodies.
