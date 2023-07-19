If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, there are local and national resources that can help. Call or text the National Suicide Hotline at 9-8-8, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

The Trevor Project’s mission is to help LGBTQ+ and questioning young people (13-24) struggling with mental health and suicide. They have an online chat function, as well as text and phone. Get help through The Trevor Project at thetrevorproject.org/get-help.

The LGBT National Help Center provides peer counseling, information, and local resources. Call 1-888-843-4564. Open to callers of all ages.

For life-threatening emergencies, please call 9-1-1 or go to your local emergency room.

Links and contact information for more LGBTQ+ resources in the Monadnock Region, New Hampshire and beyond can be found on The Sentinel’s website at tinyurl.com/MonadnockLGBTQresources.

