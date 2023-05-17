I started working on my mental health during the pandemic.
I’ve told you all this story before, so I won’t bog you down with the details, but the isolation of working from home forced me to take a look at myself in a way I hadn’t before.
Since then, and since writing that initial letter to you all, I have made some big strides with my mental health. I’ve also had setbacks.
I still wake up some days and feel insignificant. That I’m not good enough. That I’m a burden. Some of those swings in self-assurance are just part of being human, but my anxiety and depression are also to blame.
Anxiety had always been the main struggle for me, with it largely driving my imposter syndrome and insecurities. During the last few months, my depression has become louder than ever.
I struggled for most of the winter with simple tasks, like folding laundry or leaving my house. I worked from home more than I should’ve for my mental well-being and socialized less. I didn’t have the energy to enjoy any of my hobbies. I felt numb.
When I’m in the thick of those moments, it can be hard to snap back to reality.
So with May being Mental Health Awareness Month, I wanted to share with you what has helped me through those hard times:
Therapy. I know finding a mental health provider is challenging, especially as we continue to deal locally and beyond with the ongoing shortage of those workers. But, they are an incredible resource. My therapist — who I found through Psychology Today’s website — has worked with me the last few years to unpack the false narratives I tell myself and help me find ways to quiet them. She is also a resource I can use if I need to talk with someone urgently.
The great outdoors. It feels cliché, but spending time outside helps my mental health so much. Even if it’s dark and gloomy, a quick walk or just five minutes of uninterrupted time outside to focus on my breathing is really therapeutic (even if my mind tells me it won’t help or I don’t need it). If you have a pet, it’s a great excuse to get yourself outdoors more often. I try to walk my dog every day to give myself that much-needed boost of vitamin D.
Doing something you love. I don’t have very many hobbies. I like to bounce between new activities, but often quickly lose interest and am on to the next one. But, when I’m feeling depressed or anxious, there are a few things I always go back to that help me: 1. Watching a favorite movie or TV show. 2. Listening to music to feel a specific emotion (sometimes I need a good cry, other times I need something upbeat to get out of a funk). 3. Reading a fiction novel. 4. Doing a puzzle or a similar activity that requires my focus. 5. Trying something totally new (usually within my own house).
Socializing. When I’m feeling depressed or anxious, the last thing I want to do is to socialize. All I want is to isolate. But most often, talking with others helps. This could be having a phone conversation with a friend, planning an activity with a loved one or simply going into the office instead of working from home. Do whatever feels feasible to you.
These are just the main ways I help myself, and I hope that they can help you, too. And just remember, bettering your mental health likely won’t be a linear journey. You’ll have ups and downs, and that’s OK.
What matters is you’re trying. What matters is that you exist.
That’s enough.
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental illness, Monadnock Family Services offers 24/7 care at 603-357-4400 and personal counseling at its locations in the region.
If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know anyone who is, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 9-8-8.
