Last week, I had a follow-up appointment for my gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) treatment.
I drive more than an hour to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon for my GAHT appointments every few months. This is the case for many, with almost one in two trips to access medical care for people living in rural areas taking more than 30 minutes, according to a study from the Southwest Rural Health Research Center.
GAHT is no exception to this. Rural community members looking to start this treatment will have to either face longer waits for their first appointment due to stretched-thin providers or will need to travel farther away to larger cities.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought a silver lining to this, with telehealth restrictions loosened to allow many rural transgender people to access gender-affirming care. But, the end of the public health emergency on May 11 means the return of these restrictions. For people who are prescribed testosterone — classified as a controlled substance in the U.S. — this means making at least one in-person visit every six months in order to continue treatment.
I am prescribed testosterone for my care. And in light of recent legislative actions throughout the nation, there is a lot of misinformation about what it actually means to access gender-affirming health care. So, I wanted to take you along to see what an appointment is actually like.
I prefer telehealth, and have used it for almost all of my care for the past three years — primary care visits, follow-ups with my endocrinologist and meeting with therapists — and it’s eliminated a lot of the obstacles that come with in-person visits. I can schedule these around my work day, save money on gas and get access to care in the comfort of my own home.
But I also recognize I’m in a position of privilege when it comes to now having to travel to these in-person visits every six months. I have access to a vehicle and can drive myself. I have paid sick days. For so many, in-person appointments aren’t accessible.
The planning for this appointment started shortly after I confirmed it back in March. My last appointment was via telehealth in September. I was overdue for a follow up, but the earliest opening they had that worked with my schedule was in mid-May. I had to block off my work calendar, then build into my personal financial planning the money I would spend on gas (at least $30) and what the co-pay ($50) for the appointment would be.
I also had to get blood drawn a few days before my appointment so my provider could check my testosterone levels and red blood cell count. Patients on testosterone are at risk of stimulating too much red blood cell production, which has an increased risk of forming a blood clot.
There’s also mental preparation. I have goals for my medical transition and questions on how to meet them through GAHT, and sometimes I might not know how to phrase them. I write down a few notes ahead of the appointment to make sure I remember what my concerns are so I can work through them with my provider.
The last hurdle is that it’s also more than an hour of driving. A lot of thoughts can run through your head during that time. Music is a great coping tool for my anxiety, so I always make a specific playlist for the drive to and from each appointment at DHMC.
Once I get to the appointment, I’ll check in with the reception desk for endocrinology and get settled in the waiting area. I updated the assistant on my medication history and let them know what some of my initial goals were for the appointment prior to the endocrinologist coming in.
I’ve been on Testim gel for about five months now (You can read more about that method here). Due to my schedule and other personal factors in my life, this method has become difficult to sustain. The only other option was going back to injections after a hiatus from them, so I had to come to this appointment having made a plan on how I was going to start the shots again, and then identified support systems in place to make sure I could keep up with it.
Once my provider came into the room, we discussed the next steps for my GAHT, agreeing that the gel wasn’t a good fit for me. I made the decision to start subcutaneous injections again, but at a lower dose.
We’ll have a follow-up visit through telehealth in August, when I’ll need to have my labs done again to make sure my levels are where they need to be and determine my next dosage.
We also had a conversation about what my goals have been for my medical transition since our last appointment, one of them being top surgery in the near future.
Before leaving, a nurse helped me self-administer my first injection dose of testosterone — because it had been a while since I last did one — to remind me of the process.
The whole appointment took about an hour. Then, it was the long drive back home.
The legal status of gender-affirming care in the United States
According to the ACLU, out of the 474 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced or debated in 2023, 125 of them have either sought to restrict or ban gender-affirming health care. At least 14 states in the U.S. since 2021 have passed laws either restricting or banning this care for those under the age of 18. And this year, legislators are beginning to look at laws that would restrict how adults would be able to access gender-affirming health care.
Missouri lawmakers approved a bill on May 10 that bans gender-affirming health care for minors and blocked Medicaid coverage for this care in the state, and gender-affirming surgery will no longer be available to prisoners and inmates, according to the Associated Press. Some states, including Oklahoma, Texas and South Carolina, have started to consider banning gender-affirming health care for people up to 26 years of age, according to the Human Rights Campaign.
After my appointment, I spoke with a provider who is a part of the transgender program team at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center — and who declined to publish their name for safety reasons — about the impact these laws have had on their work in New Hampshire.
“I think everyone’s scared, with everything going on in other states right now,” they said.
They predominantly treat adult patients, but have colleagues in other states who treat both transgender youth and adults. They said that some of them are currently providers in states where laws have been passed to either restrict or ban gender-affirming health care.
“I initially thought, ‘Well, I only work with adults, so I’ll be okay,’ but with the recent law passed in Missouri, I’m not sure anymore,” they said.
Even outside of treating patients, they’ve been concerned about the safety of providers specializing in gender-affirming care. Recently, they attended a conference in Canada, which had to cancel a session on gender-affirming care due to threats.
When asked about their feelings for the next year (New Hampshire has not passed any laws banning gender-affirming care as of yet), they had one sentiment to share:
“I just want to be able to do my job,” they said.
