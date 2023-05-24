Last week, I had a follow-up appointment for my gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) treatment.

I drive more than an hour to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon for my GAHT appointments every few months. This is the case for many, with almost one in two trips to access medical care for people living in rural areas taking more than 30 minutes, according to a study from the Southwest Rural Health Research Center.

The long haul

James Rinker drives one hour and 15 minutes from Keene to his endocrinology appointment in Lebanon at Dartmouth Health. Rinker typically has to take a day off from work to fit these appointments, every three months, into his schedule.
Vital moments

James Rinker’s vitals are taken by a medical assistant at Dartmouth Health in Lebanon before meeting with his endocrinologist. Rinker’s endocrinologist asked him about his goals for his medical transition, how consistent he is with his current method and stressors in his life currently. Rinker would like to see more progress with his transition— specifically a change in his voice and more facial hair. 
Transition goals

James Rinker feels back on track with his transition goals following an appointment with his endocrinologist Monday, May 15, after returning to testosterone injections. Rinker felt he had to be quite meticulous with the gel and is excited to return to the once-a-week injections after five months of daily testosterone gel application.

