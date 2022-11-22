Believe it or not, the holidays are already here again.
I’m excited to spend time with family and friends, and plan to fully embrace the warm and fuzzy feelings that come with the season (I may or may not have already decorated for Christmas).
But, this time of year can also be a struggle for people, myself included. There can be a lot of feelings of stress, anxiety and depression wrapped into all things holly-jolly.
This can happen for a variety of reasons, according to local mental health experts.
The lack of sunlight — coupled with colder weather and more time indoors — can lead to seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression related to the changing seasons that typically begins in late fall and ends by springtime.
The holidays are also usually surrounded by family, which can be anxiety-inducing for some. And for those who may not have loved ones to spend this time with, it can bring on feelings of loneliness.
On top of that are the financial stressors of preparing for gatherings or buying gifts.
“There’s just so many things at the holidays that [can bring on] stress ... for the average person,” said Jill Burns, interim executive director at Maps Counseling Services, which has locations in Keene and Peterborough.
So, how do we cope with these feelings?
Burns suggested implementing “whatever self care looks like” to you. That can include going for a walk, proper nutrition, sleep, exercise or doing something that brings you joy.
It may be tempting to deal with mental health issues with substances like alcohol or nicotine, but that will do more harm than good.
Burns added that it’s also OK to have an “out” for upcoming gatherings that may be causing stress.
“If we know [stress] is a possibility, we can have a plan to get out and leave or a plan to manage our boundaries better,” Burns said.
Susan Stearns, executive director of New Hampshire’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said you also can skip holiday gatherings altogether if needed.
“For some people, it might be too stressful to do this particular holiday event. It doesn’t bring [them] pleasure. So, it’s alright sometimes to say you don’t want to go,” she said.
Regardless of what your holidays look like this year, Stearns and Burns said it’s helpful to not put too much pressure on yourself and others.
“I always try and remind people, don’t let the pursuit of perfection get in the way … ,” Stearns said. “Try and find those joyful moments that can come from the smallest of things.”
For immediate mental health assistance, Monadnock Family Services in Keene and Peterborough offers 24/7 care to Monadnock Region residents at 357-4400. For The Samaritans’ hotline, call 357-5505 or 1-866-457-2910.
To reach the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point, call or text 833-710-6477. To access the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call 1-800-273-8255.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region.
