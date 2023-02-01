This March marks three years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives.
And though the viral disease hasn’t dissipated — and likely never will — there is a sense of normalcy at this point. I see fewer masks, more large gatherings and many people shifting COVID-19 from the forefront to the rear.
I am still precautious in some aspects. I sanitize my hands after going into the store. I mask up in public if I’m feeling under the weather — or stay home entirely.
Mostly, though, I’ve returned to a pre-pandemic existence. I am fully vaccinated and have no underlying health conditions, so I feel safe to do so. And if COVID-19 levels rise, so do my mitigation measures.
But, that’s just my perspective. What about from yours?
To help the Health Lab cover the pandemic’s third year, I want to hear from area residents of various ages and other demographics about what their life looks like now. Are you still utilizing precautions? Back in your pre-pandemic routine? Somewhere in between? What is influencing these decisions for you?
If you’re interested in speaking with me, please let me know by emailing me at obelanger@keenesentinel.com or giving me a call at 355-8577.
I look forward to hearing from you!
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visitsentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
