Since launching this newsletter a year and a half ago, I’ve periodically shared with you how important the Health Lab is to me. Within this space, I’ve been able to expand myself as a reporter more than I thought was possible. I’ve written some of my favorite stories of my career, started my first newsletter and challenged myself by creating a podcast — all thanks to the Health Lab’s flexibility and untraditional format.
Our whole purpose is to provide Monadnock Region residents — regardless of whether they subscribe to The Sentinel — with the information and solutions they need to guide their own health decisions. We’ve done that through stories our staff has written, as well as freelancers through the Granite State News Collaborative.
To continue this important work, we need your help.
Since starting this year’s crowdfunding campaign on May 31, we’ve raised a little over $2,000 from 20 donors. Can you help us reach our $7,500 goal by July 15?
The Health Lab is completely donor-funded, allowing us to provide all of its content for free. Not only do these donations support the work we’re already doing, it will also help us expand. We will soon start producing a second season of our Invisible Illness podcast, part of our commitment to providing more diverse multimedia content. I’m also working on a fun story about a local woman who launched a booming online fitness business during the pandemic.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
