When The Sentinel was putting together the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, we spoke with more than 30 people within the local health sector to get a sense of what people wanted from our coverage.
One of those conversations really stuck out to me. A local resident said she knew so many people who needed health services, but didn’t know what was available to them.
“What if there was a health fair?” she suggested.
I loved the idea, and we made sure to include it in our preliminary planning of the Health Lab. Now, this fall, the health fair is coming to life.
The event, For the Health of It, is slated for Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Plus in Keene. Similar to that of a career fair, the event will feature informational booths, a keynote speaker and live interviews (conducted by me) with three health experts throughout the day.
Though we encourage people to attend in person, most of the event will be livestreamed via Zoom and uploaded to YouTube at a later date. The virtual link will be shared as the event gets closer.
As we continue to put this fair together, it would mean a lot if you could take the time to fill out this survey — at bit.ly/healthlabsurvey — so that we can properly gauge what locals are interested in. It should only take one minute.
I appreciate your time, and look forward to seeing you there!
To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel's Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
