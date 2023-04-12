Last fall, you may remember I sent out a news release announcing the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab’s first health fair.
The event, unfortunately, had to be postponed from last November, but it is finally coming to life in just a few weeks.
The free fair, For the Health of It, will be held Thursday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Plus, 401 Winchester St., in Keene. The event is co-sponsored by Cheshire Medical Center in Keene and Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough.
Similar to that of a career fair, the event will feature presentations by doctors and medical experts, advice from health care providers and informational booths on local health services.
On the main stage that afternoon, I will be interviewing Phil Wyzik, executive director of Monadnock Family Services in Keene and Peterborough, on issues related to mental health care. I will also have a one-on-one discussion with Dr. Karl Dietrich, director of the family medicine residency program at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, on physical health and the hospital’s efforts to bring more family doctors to the region.
The fair will host workshops and live demonstrations, including healthy cooking, Pilates and massage, cancer screenings, Narcan training and COVID-19 vaccinations. The N.H. COVID Story team — which I wrote about in a previous newsletter — will also be in attendance to document individual accounts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Those interested can register at ourstorynh.com).
Additionally, the fair will offer free screenings for hearing and blood pressure, as well as other preventative care services.
Though the event is free, we ask that people pre-register for the event. Those who do will receive a goody bag upon arrival. For more information on transportation to the event or further program details, visit our website at sentinelsource.com/health_fair.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
