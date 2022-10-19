When you’re having a physical health emergency, you dial 9-1-1. But for those experiencing a mental health or substance-use crisis, standard first responders can’t always provide the right assistance.
To help people in those situations, Monadnock Family Services in Keene — along with the nine other community mental health centers in New Hampshire — has been offering a mobile mental health unit this year. Launched on Jan. 1, the local program has assisted 1,021 people to date, according to CEO Phil Wyzik.
The two-person mobile team meets people having one of these crises where they are, whether it’s at home, work or elsewhere. The goal is to best help them through their situation, while also reducing hospitalizations.
These teams launched in tandem with the N.H. Rapid Response Access Point — a statewide call center for individuals in these crises to streamline access to mental health and addiction treatment services, including the teams.
Wyzik said calls to the local unit have run “the gamut,” including people who are thinking of harming themselves.
“This is a good thing for the citizens of New Hampshire,” he said. “The ability to bring treatment services to the person, rather than waiting for them to come to us, is a really important improvement.”
More than 220,000 Granite Staters have a mental health condition, according to data from the New Hampshire chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Of those, 57,000 are considered to have a serious mental illness, the data show.
Due to low staffing numbers, the availability of the mobile unit can vary, according to Wyzik. Typically the team can dispatch out between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. every day, but overnight shifts are harder to staff. He said Monadnock Family Services — which also administers emergency psychiatric care and operates a 24/7 hotline — has about 60 percent of the staffing it needs to have the team dispatch full time.
“The challenge of the current … labor problems that we have, and that other employers have, it’s pretty significant to make this happen,” Wyzik said.
However, he added that a one-person team is still available around the clock for schools, hospitals or police stations when needed.
To utilize this service, call the Rapid Response Access Point at 833-710-6477 or 9-8-8 to be connected with the closest mobile team.
If you or a loved one is struggling with mental illness, Monadnock Family Services offers 24/7 care at 603-357-4400 and personal counseling at its locations in the region. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or know anyone who is, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visitsentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.