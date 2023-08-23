Content warning: The following column contains mention of needles and descriptions of surgical procedures.
When I began my first electrolysis session for facial hair removal at a Keene office last week, I didn’t know what to expect.
Before performing a consultation treatment, the electrologist held up a needle and shared with me that it would go into each hair follicle around my chin and lips. That sounded a bit scary at first, but each time the needle was delicately inserted into my face, it was mostly no more than a slight pinprick sensation.
I’m seeking electrolysis hair removal as a supplement to my feminizing gender transition to eliminate facial hair as much as possible. It’s a type of chemical or heat-based procedure by which people of any gender identity and skin tone can remove unwanted hairs from their face or body, according to the American Electrology Association. The AEA has more information on its website and information on the procedure’s use by trans and gender non-conforming people at electrology.com.
However, while my goal is to get rid of my facial hair, my electrologist told me it’s recommended to allow at least 48 hours of hair growth in the areas I want my hair removed to more easily follow the hair follicles with the needle.
Even though this is necessary to make this process easier, it’s a bit disheartening for me as a trans woman, with my facial hair among the most dysphoric aspects of my body. That means they cause me distress as I feel a disconnect between my transfeminine identity and my sex assigned at birth, as defined by the American Psychiatric Association. You can read more about dysphoria on the APA’s website at psychiatry.org, and through my colleague James Rinker’s previous writing about his experiences with dysphoria as a transmasculine person (tinyurl.com/3ww2pvb6).
That’s different from laser hair removal, which lightens or delays hair growth rather than permanently removing it. When I received this treatment previously, I was encouraged to shave my hairs completely the day or night before my session.
Daily facial shaving has become a part of my regular routine in my transition, but now I’ll need to stop for electrolysis.
My first foray into electrolysis follows a 10-month period of laser hair removal I experienced from October 2022 to this July, which significantly lightened my facial hair to the extent that it’s largely invisible. But a faint shadow remains that the once-a-month laser application couldn’t remove, and this is the next step to finish the work I started last fall.
Both of these techniques might be seen as forms of affirming care for trans and gender-nonconforming people beyond the scope of estrogen- and testosterone-based gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT), also called hormone replacement therapy (HRT). My Sentinel colleague James previously wrote about GAHT in an earlier column, particularly focused on testosterone-based GAHT (tinyurl.com/dmudfm6c).
Other care beyond hormones includes reduction of breast tissue, or full removal known as a mastectomy; removal of one of both testicles through an orchiectomy, usually followed by construction of a vagina in a vaginoplasty; and facial feminization surgery.
Dr. John Turco, endocrinologist and co-director of Dartmouth Health’s Transgender Health Program, has worked with trans and gender non-conforming patients since 1982. He told me how there is more knowledge now about these patients and procedures, with the program seeing more patients in the last decade, and new guidelines from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) released last fall.
WPATH is a nonprofit that periodically issues new care standards to help professionals working with assessing and providing care to trans and gender non-conforming people.
“One thing we’re still in the process of doing a better job of is gathering ongoing data and having ongoing data as far as satisfaction [after care] and so forth,” Turco said. “We use that data to make changes in our program to make it more patient-friendly, but also, you have to look at outcomes. I think nationally, though, that’s seen a big step forward in [the new guidelines].”
Next month, I hope to share more from Turco, and individuals I’ve spoken with who’ve received gender-affirming procedures beyond hormones and were open to sharing more about their experiences.
