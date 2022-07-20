In recent weeks, federal health officials have authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for the final age group — the youngest children.
Here’s a rundown of who can receive the shot, what’s in it and where, locally, to get it:
Who can now get a COVID-19 vaccine?
In mid-June, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that all children ages 6 months through 5 years receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This expands eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children, the CDC says, and means that all American 6 months or older are eligible for vaccination.
Parents and caregivers can get their children immunized with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
What are the doses for children?
The Moderna vaccine is administered in two, 25-microgram doses, given four to eight weeks apart, according to the American Medical Association. The shots were about 40 to 50 percent effective at preventing milder omicron — still the dominant strain of the virus — infections in younger children. Because of this, Moderna expects a booster dose for this age group at some point, the AMA says.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine primary is administered in three, 3-microgram doses. The first and second doses are separated by three to eight weeks and the second and third doses are separated by at least eight weeks. The three doses were shown to be 80 percent effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, according to the AMA.
Is it safe to get my child vaccinated against COVID-19?
Yes. COVID-19 vaccines have undergone the most intensive safety monitoring in the nation’s history, according to the CDC.
What are COVID-19 vaccine side effects that may be seen in infants and young children?
Your child might notice pain at the injection site (upper arm) and could feel more tired than usual, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Fever, irritability or drowsiness are also possible. These side effects are usually temporary and often clear up within 48 hours.
Where can this age group get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Cheshire Medical Center is hosting several vaccine clinics in the coming weeks for patients between 6 months and 4 years-old. Appointments — which are required — can be made by calling your primary care provider, according to a news release from the Keene hospital.
The dates are:
July 25 from 3 to 5 p.m. (Pfizer)
July 27 from 1 to 4 p.m. (Pfizer)
Aug. 6 (call for times and vaccine type)
Aug. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. (Moderna)
Aug. 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. (Pfizer)
Aug. 20 (call for times and vaccine type)
Aug. 27 (call for times and vaccine type)
Aug. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m. (Moderna)
Aside from its vaccine clinic dates, Cheshire Medical patients can book an appointment by calling their primary care provider in family medicine or pediatrics to schedule their child’s shot, spokeswoman Heather Atwell said.
Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough is also offering the vaccine to its patients, spokesman Philip McFarland said. Those interested can contact their provider to book an appointment.
And as with other shots, appointments can be made at vaccines.nh.gov, by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1, or by directly contacting your primary care provider or pharmacy.
Questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, or anything else related to the viral disease, can be answered at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling the state’s hotline at 2-1-1.
Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.