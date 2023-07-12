The Sentinel’s third annual crowdfunding campaign wraps up this week, ending July 15. This year, every dollar will directly support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab.

The Health Lab is completely donor-funded, allowing us to provide all of its content for free. This includes hard-news stories, feature pieces, podcast episodes, video and photo stories, and this newsletter.

To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visit sentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup.

Olivia Belanger can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1439, or obelanger@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @OBelangerKS.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.