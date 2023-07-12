The Health Lab is completely donor-funded, allowing us to provide all of its content for free. This includes hard-news stories, feature pieces, podcast episodes, video and photo stories, and this newsletter.
In addition to the news content we produced last year, the Health Lab also created a family resource guide and hosted its first free health fair for local residents. The Health Lab was also honored by the New England Newspaper and Press Association’s with its top award for innovation. I also received first place for investigative reporting from the N.H. Press Association for my series on the fentanyl solution incident at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
When you donate, you are not only supporting this work we’re already doing, but you are also helping us expand.
We will soon start producing a second season of our Invisible Illness podcast, part of our commitment to providing more diverse multimedia content. Our intern, Tim Bruns, is working on a story about The Community Kitchen’s soon return to in-person meals. And I’m starting to write my next long-form article, related to hospice care.
This work provides crucial information for Monadnock Region residents to make informed decisions about their own health and to learn about health issues unrelated to their own.
