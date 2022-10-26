Note: The Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab’s health fair has been postponed. I will let you know the new date as soon as possible.
Do you have a pandemic story?
Everyone has told a story. A funny incident from a party. A nostalgic nod to a childhood memory. A moment of pain or frustration.
And when the COVID-19 pandemic happened, the stories kept coming. Though many experiences were universal — lockdowns, masking, homes becoming offices and classrooms — others were unique. We all collectively went through this global event in different ways.
To keep track of these individual instances, a new project, known as OurStory, is underway in New Hampshire. I spoke with its co-founders, Kirsten Durzy and Sarah McPhee, about it this month.
“We believe strongly that every person has a valuable story to tell,” Durzy said, “and we work hard to make that process of storytelling as fun, accessible and supported as possible.”
Started in 2021, OurStory seeks to create, share and collect stories from across the state of life before, during and in anticipation of a post-pandemic reality.
The first-person narratives can be told in writing, via an audio file or through a video — whichever you’re most comfortable with. No previous storytelling or writing experience is necessary, and you do not have to include your name.
You can submit the story via their website or by attending one of their upcoming free workshops, where they will help you create that final product. The next one is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. and will be held virtually. Durzy and McPhee added that businesses can host one of these workshops at no cost to them.
The co-founders stressed that the stories belong to the storyteller — not to the project, key partners or collaborators. It will remain your voice throughout.
Once submitted, the stories are mapped by zip code on the OurStory website. The aim is to use these stories as a historical archive of what life was like in New Hampshire amid the pandemic.
However, Durzy and McPhee noted that certain regions of the state need more participation to make it an accurate reflection, including in the Monadnock Region. The OurStory map shows most stories so far are from residents of southeastern New Hampshire.
“We hope people will chose to add their unique voice to the history of New Hampshire during this time,” Durzy said.
I plan to submit my own story to join the initiative.
To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visitsentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
