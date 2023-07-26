There’s only one guarantee in life — we’re going to die.
That reality is something we seldom like to talk about; our own mortality is often unsettling to digest. But the sooner we accept death, the faster we can start really living.
That’s how Rev. Jessica Johansson looks at it, anyway.
An ordained interfaith minister and end-of-life doula, Johansson recently started offering death cafés in the Monadnock Region. These free meetings offer a confidential space for people — often strangers — to eat cake, drink tea and discuss death.
This model has been around for more than a decade, initially starting in the United Kingdom in 2011. Since then, more than 16,000 death cafés have been offered in 85 countries, according to data from their official website.
Locally, Johansson has been hosting death cafés since February in several places, from area coffee shops and community centers to, most recently, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene.
There is never an agenda set for death cafés, according to Johansson, and discussion topics often run the gamut. Her groups — which usually yield about 20 people — have talked about getting the appropriate documents in order prior to death, what options you have when you die, how to deal with grief and what happens when you pass on.
Everyone’s beliefs about the afterlife are accepted, Johansson noted, and she won’t lead people to any sort of conclusion or course of action. Rather, she’s there to guide the conversation and answer questions when applicable.
“Every single person that’s comes, they’ve walked away with a newfound comfort,” Johansson said. “You’d think you’d be leaving scared, like, ‘We just talked about death, this was so heavy,’ but they leave feeling comforted and that they’re not alone.”
The next death café is set for Saturday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce. For more information on death cafés, visit deathcafe.com.
