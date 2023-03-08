In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, when people thought they were infected, they would go to a local center to get tested. But ever since at-home tests have become available, most people are choosing that rapid result option.
I’m one of them. When I have suspected infection, I use one of the many at-home tests I keep on hand because it’s more convenient, especially when I’m not feeling well.
But, there’s a caveat to it. More people testing at home means less people reporting their infection to health authorities, leaving case counts inaccurate.
A recent national survey — done by the COVID States Project, a consortium of scholars who have frequently conducted national surveys since April 2020 — shows up to 48 percent of cases from October and November of 2022 were missing from COVID-19 case counts.
With those realities in mind, how are we supposed to keep track of community transmission? A few of you have recently asked me this question, particularly when it comes to determining what mitigation measures to which you should be adhering.
I didn’t have the answer, and often found myself in a similar situation. So, I reached out to the experts.
Dr. Justin Kim, hospital epidemiologist and infectious disease physician at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, agreed that it’s become “progressively harder” to track COVID-19.
One way to get a sense of virus transmission is through hospitalization trends, according to Kim, stressing that those data are “far from perfect.” But, he said any “unfavorable trends are probably important to pay attention to.”
Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, echoed this, saying hospitalization levels are a good way to determine disease severity in your area.
“There is a limitation there, too, and the limitation is some people are admitted for COVID, that’s the cause of the illness … other people are admitted for other reasons, but were discovered to have a COVID infection … Nonetheless, the hospitalization data continues to be the more reliable [option].”
These datasets can be found through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, as well as on the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard.
Both experts said another tool people can use — while not perfect — is the CDC’s community transmission tracker, launched last year to determine what mitigation measures are appropriate based on your county. In Cheshire County, that rate remains low, similar to most of the state.
“I think it’s helpful,” Schaffner said, “but I don’t think any of us would bet the farm on it.”
When determining mitigation measures, Kim said there’s no straightforward answer, but that “respiratory etiquette” should always apply.
“Masks can be considered in crowded or close settings, especially when people around you are visibly ill,” he said, offering coughing and congestion as examples. “Being up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines is all the most important. Covering your mouth when coughing is also important.”
Schaffner added that assessing your own risk and the risk to others around you when determining mitigation measures is also crucial.
If you’re part of a higher-risk group, he said “the recommendation continues to be more cautious.”
