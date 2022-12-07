As part of my job, I am consistently checking datasets to keep a pulse on the area’s COVID-19 activity.
For the last month, I’ve been expecting to see a surge — or, at the very least, a spike — given the skyrocketing numbers we saw the past two winters and the lack of reception nationally to the latest booster shot. But the numbers have stayed relatively flat.
Why? Local health experts say there could be several reasons.
First off, it might just be too early to say what the winter season will bring for COVID-19, according to Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. We’re just out of Thanksgiving and still have several holidays up ahead, which he said could change the way cases look.
We’re also dealing with a different variant than we were this time last year, when COVID-19 cases began surging rapidly, resulting in a months-long stretch of sick patients overwhelming hospitals statewide.
“It was a very different linage with way more added mutations … which made it more transmissible compared to the ones before,” he said, noting this could have driven the surge last year.
And despite the low response to the latest COVID-19 booster, Khole said there are still more people who are vaccinated than in 2021, even if only with the initial doses. This — coupled with people getting infected with the viral disease over the summer, resulting in three months of natural immunity — could be keeping numbers down and cases mild.
Steve Ahnen, president and CEO of the N.H. Hospital Association, added that COVID-19 cases are also “vastly underreported” at this stage of the pandemic.
“With so many people testing at home, we really don’t have a clear sense of the number of infections out in the community,” he said.
Because of this, Ahnen said it’s possible that there are just as many cases as there were last year, but — thanks to immunity and vaccinations — people aren’t getting sick enough to need a hospital visit.
As we head further into the winter season, Ahnen added that preventing hospitals from becoming overwhelmed is key, especially with ongoing staffing shortages affecting capacities.
Cheshire Medical was seeing about four to six COVID-19 inpatients per week about a month ago, according to Khole. Now, he said it’s “barely one or two” on average. Since early fall, Ahnen said hospitals across the state have hovered around 90 percent capacity.
But, COVID-19 isn’t the only virus hospitals are treating. The rise in RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses — coupled with other health care — could also play a role in the number of hospital beds available.
And though hospitals have plans in place if a COVID-19 surge occurs, it shouldn’t have to get to that point.
Those who aren’t updated on their COVID-19 vaccines or who have not yet received their flu shot are encouraged to do so, Khole and Ahnen said, as it is the best to way to protect yourself against both viruses. This should be in addition to other mitigation measures like staying home when sick and masking on a case-by-case basis, depending on your personal risk factors.
“We’re all hopeful that … we won’t see the kind of surge that we saw last winter or the winter before,” Ahnen said. “But, I think everybody’s crystal ball is a little fuzzy to predict that and say that with 100-percent certainty.”
Note: We are putting together an impact report to show the work done during the Health Lab’s first year. We’re looking for comments from the public to include, such as thoughts on stories published, the Health Lab itself or this newsletter. If you’re interested, please email me at obelanger@keenesentinel.com.
To sign up for The Check-Up, the new weekly email newsletter from The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab, and get the latest from health reporter Olivia Belanger delivered for free to your inbox every Monday, visitsentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_signup
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and many local businesses and private donors. We continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.